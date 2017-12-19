Married at First Sight’s Jamie and Doug make adorable parents in ‘Plus One’ spin-off

Married at First Sight celebrated its first ever baby with the birth of Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner’s daughter Henley Grace back in August.

Now the couple — who met for the first time at the altar on Season 1 — are taking fans along for the ride as they celebrate becoming parents for the first time on new Lifetime spin-off Jamie and Doug Plus One.

Henley Grace’s birth on August 22 came after Jamie became pregnant for the first time with a son in 2016, but tragically suffered a miscarriage. The Plus One spin-off will follow the lead-up to them getting pregnant again, preparing for Henley Grace’s birth, and their first weeks as parents.

The first season of Married at First Sight is the show’s most successful to date when it comes to relationships, as it is the only one in which two of the three couples remain married to this day. As well as Jamie and Doug, fellow couple Cortney Hendrix and Jason Carrion are still wed.

While Jamie and Doug’s relationship was far from perfect in the early days, as fans got to see on the show, they kept at it and are now happily married.

The “Plus One” special starts tonight with a two and a half-hour special at 8pm ET/PT, followed by two 30-minute episodes, one next Tuesday, December 26, and one the Tuesday after that, January 2, both starting at 10pm ET/PT.

Watch the trailer for Married at First Sight: Jamie and Doug Plus One below!

Jamie and Doug Plus One It's time to meet Baby Hehner! Posted by Married At First Sight on Thursday, December 14, 2017

