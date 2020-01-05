Married at First Sight’s Dr Pepper Schwartz apologizes for saying that a participant has ‘real diabetes’

Dr. Pepper Schwartz has taken to social media to apologize for saying something that a lot of viewers missed. During the Married at First Sight premiere, while discussing Katie’s Type-1 diabetes, Dr. Pepper said that Katie has “real diabetes.”

In an apology that was posted on Instagram, Dr. Pepper wrote the following:

“To Married at First Sight fans, I just want to clarify that I misspoke on the opening of this season’s Married at First Sight. I said that Katie had “real diabetes” when I meant to say “a real serious disease”-but it didn’t come out right. Of course, all types of diabetes are “real” and serious, but I need to clarify my on-air statement because I didn’t want anyone to think that any type of diabetes is in any way trivial.”

She then went on to post information about the disease and asked that her apology be accepted.

According to the American Diabetes Association, Type-1 diabetes is due to autoimmune cell destruction that likely leads to absolute insulin deficiency. Type-2 diabetes is a progressive loss of cell insulin secretion frequently on the background of insulin resistance.

Typically Type-1 diabetes makes the person insulin-dependent, where Type-2 diabetes may not be insulin-dependent. Type-2 diabetes is the most common form of diabetes. It is usually caused by the person having a higher percentage of body fat, even if that person is not overweight or obese. A lot of times, Type-2 diabetics go undiagnosed for long periods of time due to a lack of symptoms.

Dr. Pepper, a fan favorite, seems to be forgiven. A lot of the comments in her post were of acceptance and forgiveness for her error. Dr. Pepper, who has been on the show since the onset of the series, is a love, sex, and relationship expert and is also a Professor of Sociology.

Married at First Sight airs on Wednesday at 8/7c on Lifetime.