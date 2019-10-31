Home > Smallscreen

Married at First Sight’s Anthony D’Amico does a Q&A and answers questions the viewers want to know

By
31st October 2019 9:15 AM ET
Ashley and Anthony
Anthony answered viewer's questions on his Instagram story. about his marriage, the show, and their adorable daughter Mila.

Anthony D’Amico from Season 5 of Married at First Sight, took some time out of his schedule to do a brief Q&A on Instagram with his beautiful daughter Mila.

Anthony D’Amico and Ashley Petta, who just celebrated their third anniversary in August, are fan favorites on the show.

Anthony was asked what Mila’s favorite word is that she’s saying right now. Anthony said it was “Dada”.

When asked if he wanted more kids, Anthony gave an enthusiastic, “yep!!”

Anthony also said that he and Ashley wanted one more child and was planning for another baby soon.

When asked if he wanted a boy the next time around, Anthony said, “I would like an even household if possible.”

One viewer asked, “You guys say you fight a lot. what do you fight about?” Anthony replied, “Typical marriage things-lots to do; not having enough time, who does what, house projects, the usual.”

Anthony also said that he and Ashley do date night as often as they can.

A viewer asked, “Have you guys been asked to do another season of Happily Ever After?” Anthony responded, “Not yet.”

Another viewer asked, “The dream you had with the flashlight and letter A before you got married, did that creep you out?” Anthony replied, ” Yeah a little bit. I couldn’t figure it out at first.”

Another viewer wanted to know if there was any scripted parts of Married at First Sight. Anthony denied that there was.

Married at First Sight is a “modern take on arranged marriage” where a group of experts matches couples to be married, sight unseen. The show will return in January 2020 on Lifetime.