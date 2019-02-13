Married at First Sight success ratio: How many couples have stayed together?

These Married at First Sight couples are still married. Pic credit: Lifetime

Season 8 of Married at First Sight is in full swing so it’s not surprising if you are wondering how many of the MAFS couples have stayed together over the years.

At this point, Lifetime has aired 25 MAFS weddings and considering the extensive process in place to match couples and help them through the process, there should be some serious success stories, right?

It turns out that the relationship experts on Married at First Sight may need some help when matching compatible singles for this experiment because there are only five couples that are still married from the first seven seasons. We didn’t count Season 8 since they are still weeks away from decision day.

Those couples still together include two matches from Season 1, which has been the most successful season so far.

Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner

Possibly the most famous of the Married at First Sight success stories would be Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner. They got married on Season 1 and despite a very rocky start, are still together today.

MAFS fans see Jamie quite a bit because she acts as a host now for Married at First Sight: Unfiltered. She also has Bachelor roots since she appeared on the show in 2012, before Married at First Sight was even on the air.

Jamie and Doug celebrated the birth of their first child, Henley Grace, in 2017. Recently, Jamie announced another pregnancy, only to share days later that she had miscarried.

Cortney Hendrix and Jason Carrion

Courtney Hendrix and Jason Carrion were also featured on Season 1 of Married at First Sight alongside Jamie and Doug. They were also a part of the first spinoff, Married at First Sight: The First Year, with them.

Lifetime viewers have been keeping tabs on Cortney and Jason, wondering if the two have started a family yet. It turns out that they haven’t had any children but have talked about it.

Though the couple is getting ready to celebrate their fifth wedding anniversary, Cortney and Jason were hit with split rumors late in 2018. As fans searched for proof of whether they were still together, Cortney took to Instagram with a message, posting a picture of herself and Jason with the caption, “STFU.”

It seems that she wasn’t too pleased with rumors that the MAFS couple had split, especially since Cortney and Jason never even talked about having trouble in their marriage. They simply just weren’t posting enough pictures of each other to satisfy their fan base.

Ashley Petta and Anthony D’Amico

Seasons 2, 3 and 4 were all a drought as far as successful Married at First Sight marriages but then along came Ashley Petta and Anthony D’Amico. When they met at the altar, Anthony was ecstatic about his gorgeous wife, and together they just work very well.

2018 was a huge year for Ashley and Anthony, who starred in the MAFS spinoff, Married at First Sight: Happily Ever After. They also announced Ashley’s first pregnancy.

Ashley and Anthony celebrated the birth of their daughter, Mila Rose, in January 2019. They have taken on the role of parents like seasoned pros and often post pictures of the sweet baby girl for their fans to enjoy.

Shawniece Jackson and Jephte Pierre

Of all the Married at First Sight couples that are still together, Shawniece Jackson and Jephte Pierre seem to have had the most difficult time. They even separated for a short while, and in that time he hooked up with someone else.

However, the pair got back together and have been working through their issues, something we saw when they starred on the premiere season of Married at First Sight: Happily Ever After last fall.

As one of three pregnant couples on the new MAFS spinoff, viewers got a chance to see Shawniece and Jephte on-screen again as they prepared to become parents for the first time.

Shawniece was the first of the MAFS: Happily Ever After cast to give birth. She had a baby girl back in August 2018 and they named her Laura Denise after both of their mothers.

Danielle Bergman and Bobby Dodd

Danielle Bergman and Bobby Dodd are the only couple who stayed married on Season 7 of Married at First Sight. They are also the couple who seems to have experienced the fewest amount of problems from the very start.

As Season 7 of MAFS ended, Danielle and Bobby revealed that she was already pregnant. They were quickly confirmed for the spinoff Married at First Sight: Happily Ever After, where they continued to show the world just how in love they are.

Danielle and Bobby recently shared photos from a maternity session and she’s still hanging in there, waiting on her due date. By the looks of it (and we mean Danielle’s baby bump) that day should be coming very soon.

Married at First Sight success rate

So far, 21 couples have completed a season of Married at First Sight and of them, 15 decided to stay married on decision day. That doesn’t seem like a bad rate until you factor in how many MAFS couples are still married today.

Just five of those couples remain married with many of them choosing soon after decision day to go their separate ways. That means the success rate for Married at First Sight sits right under 24 per cent.

If you also include all of the couples who got married but didn’t finish their seasons, the success rate is just 20 per cent.

Married at First Sight airs on Tuesdays at 9/8c on Lifetime.