Married at First Sight spoilers: Is this proof that Brandon and Taylor and Katie and Derek already split?

MafsFan on Instagram has shared some interesting tea about two of the couples that viewers saw get married on Wednesday’s episode of Married at First Sight.

Taylor Dunklin and Brandon Reid had a very awkward meeting, starting with the wedding and then the horrible dancing at the reception. Katie Conrad was torn between her future husband and her ex, but she decided to walk the aisle with Derek Sherman after all.

So could it be that both of these couples are over already?

According to MafsFan, Taylor went on a trip to London, alone, right after filming ended. The blogger gave examples of other brides traveling overseas alone right after filming ended as proof that this is not a good sign.

She also showed a picture of Taylor, alone, on her trip.

Brandon seemed awkward and uncomfortable at the wedding and reception on Wednesday night’s wedding episode. He said he suffers from anxiety and has panic attacks, so that may be why everything seemed cringeworthy.

The couple seemed attracted to one another, but attraction may not have been enough to keep them married.

MafsFan also said that Katie has said that she feels like Amber (Bowles) from Season 9, who was married to Matt (Gwynne).

Matt spent Season 9 with his wife Amber in tears because he stayed out late with no communication and no wedding ring. There were rumors that Matt was dating other women throughout their marriage.

It is unclear at this time whether or not Derek is doing these same things to Katie or if she meant something else by that statement.

Married at First Sight airs on Wednesday 8/7c on Lifetime.