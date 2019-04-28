When does Married at First Sight Season 9 start in 2019? Premiere date, new city and a new therapist?

It seems like one of the most controversial seasons of Married at First Sight just ended, and already Lifetime has announced the premiere date for Season 9.

This time around, we’ll see four couples get married again but there are a few things changing including one of the relationship experts as well as the city that the singles were picked from. Perhaps the most shocking information of all is that MAFS will be moving to a whole new day of the week!

When the Lifetime series returns, Married at First Sight will likely be taking place in Charlotte, North Carolina. This is still not confirmed by the network. However, there was a casting call last fall for Charlotte, leading many to believe that’s where the next group of couples will come from.

Just like last season, there are four couples instead of three. While some complained that the addition of an extra couple made the show feel rushed, it also gave us a lot more content to watch — meaning that there was much less repeated within the episodes, making them more entertaining and fresh.

As Monsters & Critics previously reported, Dr. Jessica Griffin is now engaged to Season 6 divorcee Jon Francetic. Around the same time that their engagement was announced, it was also reported that Dr. Jessica would not be returning to Married at First Sight. That information has been confirmed.

What hasn’t been officially confirmed yet is the identity of Dr. Jessica’s replacement. A reliable source of MAFS gossip has reported that Season 9 of Married at First Sight will introduce Dr. Viviana Coles, a marriage and family therapist located in Houston, Texas. She is also a certified sex therapist.

Dr. Vivi recently posted a video of herself and Pastor Cal Robinson together in Charlotte, North Carolina. It looks like she’s already dropping clues about her new role on Married at First Sight.

With all the changes coming to Married at First Sight Season 9, possibly the biggest would be the day of the week that the series will be aired on. With the latest MAFS announcement, we learned that the series is coming to Wednesday nights so be sure to set your DVRs and get your popcorn ready just one day later.

Married at First Sight Season 9 premieres on Wednesday, June 12th at 9/8c on Lifetime.