Married At First Sight Season 8 premiere date confirmed as cast gets FOUR couples!

Married at First Sight is headed back for Season 8 and this time around, things are changing up a bit. For starters, these couples will be from Philadelphia and to make things even more interesting, there will be four of them this time around instead of three.

It looks like the City of Brotherly Love is also the city of love since the relationship experts matched not three but four different couples this season.

As for the Married at First Sight Season 8 premiere date, it looks like we can ring in the New Year with the new season and cast. Kinetic Content, the production company behind the MAFS franchise, announced that the new season will start on January 1.

That’s when we’ll get to meet 37-year old AJ Vollmoeller and his new bride, 35-year old Stephanie Sersen. AJ is a New York native and an only child who applied for Married at First Sight at the suggestion of his friends.

Both AJ and Stephanie’s parents have enjoyed long, loving marriages. This is something both of these professionals want for their own union as well.

They are joined by Will Guess and Jasmine McGriff who are 37 and 29 years old respectively. Guess signed up for MAFS as he was motivated to not be the last single man out of his group of friends anymore.

Guess is a bit older than McGriff, who wanted to find “her Barack Obama.” At just 29 years old, McGriff is ready to settle down with her soulmate, inspired by her parents’ 30-year marriage.

They are joined by Keith Dewar, who is 29, and Kristine Killingsworth, 28. Keith and Kristine are the closest in age of all the couples picked for Season 8 of Married at First Sight but they come from the most different backgrounds.

As People reports, Keith was raised mainly by his grandmother and not much is mentioned about his parents. While Kristine’s parents have been married for 35 years.

The final couple to join Season 8 of Married at First Sight is Luke Cuccurullo, who is 30 years old, and Kate Sisk, who is just three years younger at 27.

Luke was raised mainly by his mother after his parents divorced when he was a child and insists he wants to find the one so he can do things right. Kate dealt with her parents’ divorce later in life. Both are hoping to find “the one” and we just hope that they are the one for each other.

Don’t miss Season 8 of Married at First Sight, which kicks off on New Year’s Day just after the Married at First Sight: Matchmaking Special, which airs at 8/7c on Lifetime.

Season 8 of Married at First Sight premieres on Tuesday, January 1 at 9/8c on Lifetime.