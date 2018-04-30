Married at First Sight Season 7 air date: When will show return in 2018?

Married at First Sight Season 7 has been confirmed and is in the works after the show hit ratings highs during the past season. But when will the hit Lifetime series return, and when will the air date be? Here’s everything we know so far.

Married at First Sight renewed for Season 7

Married at First Sight Season 7 was confirmed by the show’s distribution company Red Arrow Studios on April 26, 2018, who said the new USA season would have its release date “this summer”.

The renewal comes after MAFS wrapped its sixth season with series high ratings in the key demographic groups of adults aged 25-54 and women aged 25-54.

Red Arrow Studios said: “Married at First Sight has been renewed for a seventh season, airing this summer on Lifetime.”

MAFS Season 7 location

The locations for both Season 7 AND Season 8 of Married at First Sight have been revealed, suggesting Lifetime has ordered not just one but two new seasons (although the eighth instalment is yet to be officially confirmed).

While the latest season took place in Boston, Season 7 will take place in Dallas, Texas, while Season 8 is set to be based in Philadelphia.

Married at First Sight Season 7 casting

Casting for Season 7 began last year, with the show’s production company Kinetic Content putting out a call for available singles in Dallas back in October 2017.

Hey #Dallas singles! Now casting for an opportunity to participate in a unique social experiment for tv. 💕 #mafs #MarriedAtFirstSight pic.twitter.com/On11gROnZs — Kinetic Content (@KineticContent) October 19, 2017

Casting for the subsequent season is also now already under way, with the search for potential brides and grooms beginning in April.

Married at First Sight Season 7 release date

Lifetime has not yet officially confirmed a Season 7 start date, but with Red Arrow Studios saying it would be out “this summer” our best guess for a potential air date would be anytime from July onwards.

Both the first season and Season 4 of MAFS began in July (the second season began in March, the third in December, the fifth in April and the sixth in January).

This is the closest potential comparison in terms of dates from previous seasons:

Season 3 began at the start of December and ended at the start of March, before Season 4 began four months later at the end of July.

Season 6 began at the start of January and ended at the end of April, with a Reunion Special airing at the start of May. If Lifetime follows a similar release pattern this year, that would mean Season 7 would start sometime in mid to late summer.

When would filming have taken place?

The release of new seasons generally takes place several months after the casting process begins, and after filming has taken place. The application form for Season 7 asked if candidates were available “February 3-4, 2018 and February 10-12, 2018”, which it’s thought is when face-to-face interviews would have taken place. If this is the case, then filming for the season would have started after that.

The application form for Season 8, meanwhile, asks about availability “July 21-22, 2018 and July 28-30, 2018”, suggesting that Season 7 will have completely finished production by that point.

If Season 7 does start in the summer as expected, it’s likely that Season 8 will begin right at the end of this year or very early in 2019.