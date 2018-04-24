Married at First Sight casting: How to get on the show!

Here’s how YOU or one of your friends could be on the next Married at First Sight!

The hit Lifetime show is currently casting for a new season, which will feature people who live in the Philadelphia area.

Could you be married by this time next year? The producers are currently recruiting through a special website, where you have to fill in an in-depth questionnaire about yourself and what you want in a partner.

It includes questions like: “How important is physical attraction to you? Describe the physical attributes and body types you are typically attracted to,” and “Do you have any deal breakers with regards to religion?”.

The casting poster reads: “Single and brave? Appear between 26 to 35? Live in the Philly area? Exhausted all dating options? Ready to find the love of your life? We want to hear from you!”

The latest season, which has its finale tonight, was filmed in Boston, while the next one, Season 7, will take place in Dallas — but casting for that has already taken place.

Those cast in the Philadelphia recruiting process will feature in Season 8.

You can apply by filling in the application form at https://mafsphilly.castingcrane.com/.

Good luck! We look forward to watching you on TV!

Married at First Sight airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Lifetime.