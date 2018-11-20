Married At First Sight: Honeymoon Island exclusive — Tyler and Isabella in desperate need of expert advice

This week on Married at First Sight: Honeymoon Island, Tyler and Isabella look to the relationship experts for guidance. The pair has been through a bit of drama after Tyler proclaimed his love for Isabella and now, they’re at a point where a breakup might be imminent.

Tyler and Isabella’s relationship trouble is rather recent. We’re only five episodes into the season and in week two, they had their first date. In week three, they had their first kiss and in week four, their first fight.

After Isabella slammed the door of their romantic suite on Tyler, it was pretty clear that the honeymoon phase was over and we haven’t even made it to the wedding day yet.

In this exclusive Married at First Sight: Honeymoon Island sneak peek, Dr. Jessica asks Isabella, “What was it like for you to hear Tyler tell you he’s falling in love with you?”

A teary-eyed Isabella responds, “It was nice.”

Pastor Calvin then asks Isabella if she feels the same way, to which she responds, “I don’t want to comment on that.”

Tyler’s pain is written all over his face as Pastor Calvin explains that this whole situation could have been avoided. Then, he starts talking about apologizing, which is something Tyler clearly wishes Isabella would do.

“I feel like Isabella owes me a huge apology. I completely put myself out there for somebody and when you do that and you don’t even have the respect to say a sorry… I’m heartbroken, man.”

Tune in to see how the latest conflict between Tyler and Isabella plays out.

Married at First Sight: Honeymoon Island airs on Tuesdays at 9/8c on Lifetime.