Married at First Sight exclusive: Beth and Jamie had sex ‘and it was awesome!’

Finally, there’s some action going on with the couples on Season 9 0f Married at First Sight! After learning (to our surprise) that none of the couples had sex on their wedding night, Elizabeth Bice has revealed that she and hubby Jamie Thompson finally did the deed.

In our exclusive Married at First Sight sneak peek, we see Beth and Jamie still snuggled up in bed. As the camera pans in on them, Jamie asks Beth how she feels, to which she responds, “Sore.”

Then, the MAFS wife laughs it off and claims to be just kidding and the clip cuts to Beth in the confessional.

“We did have sex last night… and this morning,” she says with a laugh. “Yes we did.”

“YES!” Beth continued, clearly still glowing. “And it was awesome!”

Cutting back to Beth and Jamie in bed, the two are talking about their new connection and how much deeper things are now that they got physical. Apparently, they got much deeper because Beth revealed that Jamie even told her that he loved her on the first night they had sex.

Heading into Season 9 of Married at First Sight, Beth made it clear how sexual and into sex she was. That’s probably why so many MAFS viewers thought she and Jamie would be sealing the deal much sooner.

In fact, if there were betting odds on who might have been the first to consummate their marriage, it might have been a toss-up between Beth and Jamie and Amber and Matt. As we already know, Amber and Matt were the first couple to hit this milestone on the Kinetic Content-produced hit.

Now that more couples are getting past the “getting to know you” phase of their marriages where everyone is still minding their manners, it’s time to bring on the drama!

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8:30/7:30c on Lifetime.