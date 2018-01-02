Married at First Sight cast: Meet the Season 6 couples

Married at First Sight Season 6 is here! The USA version of the hit show is back on Lifetime — and here’s some fast facts about the cast of couples taking part.

As usual, each bride and groom only set eyes on their other halves for the first time while tying the knot on their wedding day.

The Season 6 couples are all from the Boston area, and all hope to find love that will last a lifetime.

The odds are stacked against them, as since the series started only three out of a total of 15 couples are still together at the time of writing.

The couples this season will have the help of sociologist Dr. Pepper Schwartz and marriage counselor Pastor Calvin Roberson, as well as Boston-based psychologist and Professor Dr. Jessica Griffin.

As in previous seasons fans will see them go from wedding to honeymoon, to moving in together, to facing real life as a married couple in a bid to find out whether their bond will last. Then, at the end of the season, they have to decide whether to stay wed or to divorce.

Find out more about each of the couples taking part below!

Jephte Pierre and Shawniece Jackson

Jephte, 26, is a second grad teacher and comes from a huge family — the oldest of 14 children. While growing up he found himself taking on the father figure role for his younger siblings. He wants a mature and confident women who is outgoing and doesn’t have any past relationship baggage.

Shawniece is 29 and is a cosmetologist and entrepreneur. She’s also from a big family, with ten brothers and sisters, and lives in Providence, Rhode Island. She is an energetic and fun character and wants someone who can keep up with her while keeping her feet on the ground.

She’s also looking for someone who can make her laugh, who works hard and is determined in life.

Both have one big no-no in a potential match — laziness.

Molly Duff and Jonathan Francetic

Molly is 25 and works as a commercial insurance adjuster. She comes from a close family and her parents were a shining example of a loving couple. Tragically, her dad passed away six years ago — meaning her bond with her mom and two sisters is closer than ever before.

She wants a man who works hard and is loyal but can also make her laugh. She took a break from dating after several long-term relationships fell apart, but is now ready to find the man of her dreams.

Jonathan is a 28-year-old financial associate and army veteran. He grew up in Jacksonville, FL, and saw his parents divorce when he was in his teens. He says that despite their split his mom taught him a lot about relationships, including the need for unconditional love – and compromise.

He wants an energetic, driven and funny partner, and someone who is always ready for an adventure. While he has a pragmatic nature due to his career in the army, he also says there’s a romantic and sensitive side to him that he is excited to share with the right person.

Jaclyn Schwartzberg and Ryan Buckley

Firefighter Ryan is 29 and comes from a close family with parents who are still head-over-heels for each other, and three sisters.

He loves to give back to the community through his job, and wants a soulmate who is energetic, thoughtful and sincere. He says he can be picky and will only settle down if he’s 100 per cent convinced that his partner is the one.

Teacher turned sales representative Jaclyn is 29 and also grew up in a loving family, with two siblings and parents in a rock solid relationship.

She tragically lost her boyfriend and soulmate two years ago, and hopes to find someone who she can form a bond with that is just as strong. While she has dated since, nobody that she has dated has come close.

Married at First Sight airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Lifetime.