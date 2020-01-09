Married at First Sight babies: Here are all the babies born to MAFS couples so far

The babies of Married at First Sight are the best thing about the show. So far, all of the babies have been girls, and according to their parent’s social media, these little ladies are taking over.

So far, there have only been four MAFS babies born since the inception of the show. However, Jamie Otis is currently pregnant again and has even shared that she’s having a boy, which will definitely mix things up for the doting parents.

Henley Grace Hehner: Born August 22, 2017

Little Henley Grace was Married at First Sight’s first baby. Born to Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner from Season 1, this little cutie is about to be a big sister.

Her little brother will be born in May 2020. When she’s not practicing being a big sister, with her baby dolls, Henley spends a lot of time on social media making her parents smile.

Laura Denise Pierre: Born August 20, 2018

Little Laura Denise was the second Married at First Sight baby, born to Season 6’s Jephte and Shawniece.

When Laura isn’t helping herself to her mom’s makeup, she’s making her dad stay in shape by chasing her around the house.

Mila Rose D’Amico: Born January 12, 2019

Little Mila Rose was the third Married at First Sight baby. Born to Season 5’s Ashley and Anthony, Mila was born three weeks early.

These days, this little cutie spends her time moving, since she just started walking a few days ago!

Olivia Nicole Dodd: Born February 26, 2019

Little Olivia Nicole is the fourth Married at First Sight baby.

Born to Season 7’s Bobby and Danielle, this Texas girl always has a smile for social media. She even shows off those cute little teeth she’s growing.

