Married at First Sight babies: Here are all the babies born to MAFS couples so far

By
8th January 2020 7:00 PM ET
Doug, Jamie and baby Henley from Married at First Sight
Doug and Jamie got married on the first season of Married at First Sight and now have a daughter named Henley.

The babies of Married at First Sight are the best thing about the show. So far, all of the babies have been girls, and according to their parent’s social media, these little ladies are taking over.

So far, there have only been four MAFS babies born since the inception of the show. However, Jamie Otis is currently pregnant again and has even shared that she’s having a boy, which will definitely mix things up for the doting parents.

Henley Grace Hehner: Born August 22, 2017

Henley Grace
Henley Grace is the daughter of Season 1's Doug and Jamie

Little Henley Grace was Married at First Sight’s first baby. Born to Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner from Season 1, this little cutie is about to be a big sister.

Her little brother will be born in May 2020. When she’s not practicing being a big sister, with her baby dolls, Henley spends a lot of time on social media making her parents smile.

Henley Grace
Henley and her parents at Christmas 2019.

Laura Denise Pierre: Born August 20, 2018

Laura Denise
Laura Denise is the daughter of Season 6's Jephte Pierre and Shawniece Jackson.

Little Laura Denise was the second Married at First Sight baby, born to Season 6’s Jephte and Shawniece.

When Laura isn’t helping herself to her mom’s makeup, she’s making her dad stay in shape by chasing her around the house.

Laura
Laura and her parents at her first birthday party.

Mila Rose D’Amico: Born January 12, 2019

Mila Rose
Mila Rose is the daughter of Season 5's Anthony and Ashley.

Little Mila Rose was the third Married at First Sight baby. Born to Season 5’s Ashley and Anthony, Mila was born three weeks early.

These days, this little cutie spends her time moving, since she just started walking a few days ago!

Mila Rose
Mila and her parents on New Year's 2020.

Olivia Nicole Dodd: Born February 26, 2019

Olivia Nicole
Olivia Nicole is the daughter of Season 7's Bobby and Danielle.

Little Olivia Nicole is the fourth Married at First Sight baby.

Born to Season 7’s Bobby and Danielle, this Texas girl always has a smile for social media. She even shows off those cute little teeth she’s growing.

Olivia
Olivia and her parents for Christmas 2019.

