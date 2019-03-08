Marriage Boot Camp exclusive: Soulja Boy and Nia Riley face Judge Toler and the lie detector test

On the next episode of Marriage Boot Camp: Love & Hip Hop Edition, Soulja Boy and Nia Riley are in the hot seat. Judge Toler springs a surprise lie detector test on them and the Love & Hip Hop couple may have some explaining to do when they get their results back.

In this exclusive Marriage Boot Camp clip, we can see Judge Toler asking Soulja Boy and Nia Riley which questions they want to ask of their partner.

Soulja Boy starts out simple, just wanting to know of Nia, “Do you love me?”

Then, Judge Toler brought up another question that he wanted Soulja Boy to ask, “Nia, do you stay with Soulja because of his money?”

In a flashback clip from earlier this season on Marriage Boot Camp: Love & Hip Hop Edition, Nia was filmed answering a question from Waka Flocka about whether she would rather have intimacy or money.

Nia said she’d rather have no intimacy in exchange for money.

When it was Nia’s turn, she asked Soulja Boy, “If he’s still mad at me for having a baby with another man?”

Then Judge Toler asked Soulja Boy a question of her own. “I want to know if you’ll propose to her within the next year.”

We’ll have to tune in to Marriage Boot Camp: Love & Hip Hop Edition tonight to see the answers and to see where the deception lies, as it was teased that someone may not be completely truthful.

Watch the exclusive clip below to see Soulja Boy and Nia Riley in the hot seat.

Marriage Boot Camp: Love & Hip Hop: Edition airs on Thursdays at 10/9c on WEtv.