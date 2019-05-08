Markie Post: Who is The Kids Are Alright’s Helen?

Markie Post guest stars as Peggy’s friend Helen in The Kids Are Alright. Post first appeared as Helen in Episode 4, titled Little Cyst, which aired on ABC on Tuesday, December 4, 2018.

She also appeared in Episode 15, titled Nine Birthdays, which aired on February 26, and in Episode 17, titled Low Expectations, which aired on March 26.

If you’ve been wondering who Markie Post is and in which TV shows and movies you have seen her before, here is everything you need to know.

Who is Markie Post?

Markie Post was born Marjorie Armstrong Post in November 1950 in Palo Alto, California.

Her father Richard F. Post (1918-2015) was a well-known nuclear physicist who was head of the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory from 1951-1974 and won the James Clerk Maxwell Prize in Plasma Physics for his groundbreaking work.

Markie’s mother, Marylee, was a poet.

Markie is the middle child and has two brothers — Steve and Rodney.

Markie and her brothers were raised in Stanford and Walnut Creek, California. She attended La Lomas High School and later Lewis & Clark College in Oregon where she earned a bachelor of arts degree. She also attended Pomona College in Claremont, California.

She started her career in showbiz as a member of the production crew for Tom Kennedy’s Split Second (1972-1975) and appeared on Jim Perry’s NBC TV game show Card Sharks (1978) and The New Card Sharks (1986).

She served as associate producer on Double Dare (1976).

She had a role on an episode of The Incredible Hulk in 1989 and was on two episodes of Buck Rogers in the 25th Century. She also portrayed Deborah Dante in The Greatest American Hero (1981).

She played multiple roles — Doris Holden, Dee Dee and Donna Baker — in The Love Boat TV series (1982-1983).

She played bondswoman Terri Michaels in ABC the Fall Guy (1982-1985) and appeared in multiple roles on The A-Team TV series (1983-1987).

She is probably best known for playing Judge Harold Stone’s romantic interest Christine Sullivan on NBC’s comedy series Night Court (1984-1992). She is also known for her role as Georgie Anne Lahti on CBS’s Hearts Afire (1992-1995).

Her film credits include Tricks of the Trade (1988), Glitz (1988), and Visitors in the Night (1995). She more notably portrayed Mary’s mom in There’s Something About Mary (1998).

She also appeared as herself in 30 Rock’s third season episode, The One with the Cast of Night Court. She voiced June Darby in the animated series Transformers: Prime and played a recurring role as Bunny on Chicago P.D.

Post has been married twice, first to Stephen Knox and later to actor and writer Michael Ross. The couple has two daughters.