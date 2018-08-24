Mario Lopez plans huge launch party for tequila line on David Tutera’s CELEBrations

Watch an exclusive clip from tonight’s David Tutera’s CELEBrations, as Mario Lopez plans a launch party for his Casa Mexico tequila line!

Organizing it isn’t going to be easy for celebrity party-planner Tutera, who is taken aback when Lopez reveals that despite a small venue space he’s already got 380 people on the growing guest list.

Tutera says: “Are you freaking kidding me? 380 guests? I don’t know how this is going to work!”

If anyone can pull it off, though, it’s David Tutera, who is also getting guidance from Casa Mexico Tequila’s founder Eric Buccio. And what better way to calm your nerves than…by drinking a few tequilas.

Tutera quickly downs two, but event coordinator Slomique Hawrylo is acutely aware that drinking more isn’t going to help get the party started. She says: “Really David? This isn’t happy hour! We have a lot to accomplish, boo.”

David Tutera’s CELEBrations with Mario Lopez airs tonight, Friday, August 24, at 10pm ET/PT on WE tv.