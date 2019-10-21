Mariah from Married to Medicine: How old is she and what is her net worth?

Mariah Huq is a TV host and producer, author, actress, and philanthropist. She is best known as the creator and executive producer of Bravo’s reality TV series Married to Medicine on which she also plays a recurring role.

If you have been watching Married to Medicine, which returned to Bravo for Season 7 in September, and might be wondering who Mariah Huq is, how old she is, and what is her net worth, here is everything you need to know.

How old is Mariah Huq?

Mariah was born in Chattanooga, Tennessee, on October 22, 1978. This means she is 41 years old. She graduated from the University of Tennessee in 2003, majoring in communication.

Who is Mariah Huq?

Mariah, 41, lives in Jonesboro, Atlanta, Georgia, with her husband Dr. Aydin Huq, a native of Bangladesh.

Aydin is an emergency medicine physician. He completed his residency at Emory University and worked in Stockbridge, GA, in affiliation with Piedmont Henry Hospital.

After Mariah left school, she started working at the local NBC affiliate WRCB-TV in Chattanooga as a news anchor and news producer.

Mariah and Aydin have two children, daughter Lauren-Taylor and son Ethan-Tyler.

Mariah and her husband were expecting twins in 2014, but she suffered a miscarriage in November 2014 and lost both babies.

Mariah is also an entrepreneur. She is the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Jewel and Jem, a children’s bedding and pajama line that recently launched at multiple department stores, including Macy’s. Mariah manages Jewel and Jem with her sister Lake.

Mariah and Aydin Huq are also philanthropists. Mariah has worked with non-profit groups, such as Sparkles of Life, dedicated to supporting families and women struggling with infertility.

How much is she worth?

Multiple online sources estimate her net worth at $4 million. But we are unable to independently confirm the estimates. However, her mansion in Jonesboro, Atlanta, is estimated to be worth $1 million.

Paysa also estimated that co-executive producers with FremantleMedia, the production company behind Married to Medicine, earn an average of about $210,568 a year.

Based on these figures, Mariah could be worth a few million.

Married to Medicine airs on Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.