Maria opens up about Anastasia Date, Caesar Mack on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days finale

The Season 3 finale for 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days ended the whole ride with a huge bang when Maria, Caesar’s Ukrainian catfish, finally made an appearance on the show.

While Caesar and Maria have still never met in person, she did meet up with 90 Day Fiance producers and filmed a confessional and oh boy did she confess!

It turns out that there really is a Maria, though 90 Day Fiance fans are debating if this is the same person seen on Caesar’s cell phone screen. She’s 28 years old and from Kiev, Ukraine. Maria is blonde, beautiful and she loves to spend money.

Enter Anastasia Date, an international dating website that is often used to connect men from the U.S. to women from Eastern Europe. In her confessional, Maria explains that men all over the world love to date Ukranian women because they are “beautiful and crazy.”

Maria admitted that she joined Anastasia Date when she was around 18 years old. And at 26, she still hasn’t found the “love of her life” unless you’re asking Caesar. 90 Day Fiance fans suspected all along that she may be taking advantage of Caesar and now, that has seemingly been confirmed.

She explained that Caesar texted her first and the two began to communicate. Maria admitted that she likes the “way he talked to me.” However, she admitted that her type is tall and blonde, two things that Caesar is not.

So when a producer asked if she was attracted to him, she didn’t have anything to say and managed to get out “uh-eh.”

Maria likes the way Caesar takes care of her though, mentioning that he sends her flowers, money and other gifts. Plus she said he’s American so it’s “pretty good.”

Like 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers suspected all along, Maria talks to other men through Anastasia Date. She even said it is “normal” and that she “stop for only one man.”

Now that Maria has made it clear that she’s taking Caesar for a ride, it should be interesting to see how he reacts.

The second part of the Season 3 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Tell All airs Monday, October 28 at 8/7c on TLC.