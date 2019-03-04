Margie Mays on American Idol: Check out prior performances from this singing competition hopeful

Season 2 of American Idol is here and as usual, the singing competition will start out the first several episodes by showing us the good, the bad and the ugly during auditions. One act that many American Idol viewers are looking forward to is Margie Mays, a very energetic woman who managed to raise eyebrows as soon as she walked on stage.

Margie Mays’ American Idol audition has been teased on social media leading up to premiere night, where viewers will be able to see her whole audition. If the sneak peeks are any indication, Mays is going to be very interesting.

On Facebook, Margie Mays’ promo is teased with the caption, “This girl’s got more sounds than Cardi B.”

When she walked out on stage, Luke Bryan said, “Here comes some energy.”

As Margie stretched and squirmed on stage, she let out a sound that was a mix of Cardi B and Khloe Kardashian. She clearly does have a ton of energy and when questioned by Katy Perry about her coffee consumption, she only admitted to one cup.

Based on what we’ve seen so far, it wouldn’t be surprising if Margie’s coffee cup was the size of a coffee pot. She never stops!

Margie Mays is a very young looking 25 years old and it’s not clear where she’s from yet even though the judges asked. Between Margie jumping from sound to sound and the judges asking her about her unusual energy, she just never got that far.

We’re guessing that Margie will impress during her American Idol audition. After a very easy search, it was easy to find some of Margie Mays’ songs on YouTube and she can definitely sing.

So, maybe all those noises she makes are just her very odd way of warming up her vocal cords. Check out these clips of Margie singing and get ready for a treat.

Here is Margie Mays’ vocal reel on YouTube. She clearly has a great voice but how will she stack up against the competition?

American Idol returns on Wednesday, March 6 at 8/7c on ABC.