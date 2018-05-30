Maple Batalia was murdered by obsessed boyfriend Gurjinder Dhaliwal – See No Evil

Maple Batalia was murdered by her boyfriend Gurjinder Dhaliwal after he found out she was about to leave him – See No Evil shows how CCTV helped catch him.

September, 2011, at Simon Fraser University in British Columbia, Canada, and Maple Batalia was fatally shot three times and slashed across the head 11 times as she left school.

Detectives soon gravitated towards the 19-year-old’s boyfriend Gurjinder Dhaliwal, who’d been sending her thousands of messages afer she threatened to break up with him due to his constant cheating.

He began to stalk Batalia and threatened several of her male friends, eventually he decided to kill her and laid in wait.

At his trial in 2016 Dhaliwal pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced to life in prison, with parole only possible after 21 years.

On hearing the sentence, Batalia’s father shouted: “Why did you kill my daughter?”

Police also arrested Dhaliwal’s best friend, Gursimar Bedi, who’d helped him plan and cover up the crime. He also made a plea deal and was given a sentence of just 22 months in prison, after his initial charges of accessory after the fact and manslaughter were reduced.

He was released early in February 2018, a decision that outraged Batalia’s family.

See No Evil – Seeking Out Maple airs at 9:00 PM on Investigation Discovery.