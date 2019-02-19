Manifest Season 2: If show gets renewed, when will it be back on? Here’s a potential start date

The season finale of Manifest has aired, leaving many questions for viewers. The NBC drama has only aired a single season, so it’s still a young show at the network, but fans appear thrilled at the idea that the show could come back for a second season.

While NBC hasn’t revealed whether Manifest is moving ahead with a second season, we can predict that the show will return in September if it is renewed.

Since Season 1 premiered on September 24, 2018, and ran until February 18, 2019, for a total of 16 episodes, we can predict that the second season would most likely air in late September 2019 and run until spring 2020.

If the first season ends up with superb ratings, it’s also possible that NBC will order more than 16 episodes for the season. NBC’s hit shows have everything from 13 episodes to 24 episodes per season, with This Is Us consistently having 18 episodes per season. In other words, 16-episode seasons should not be an indication as to whether the show will survive at NBC.

Back in October 2018, NBC went ahead and ordered three additional episodes of Manifest to make it a full 16-episode season rather than 13 episodes.

While NBC hasn’t said anything about Season 2 of Manifest, creator Jeff Rake recently spoke out about the show, the conclusion of Season 1 and what Ben Stone could face next season.

“That’s exactly right, and that’ll be one of the first fundamental questions that Ben faces at the top of season 2,” Manifest executive producer and creator Jeff Rake revealed in an interview about the season finale with Entertainment Weekly.

While Rake didn’t confirm a second season, it does sound like he’s thinking about what could happen next year. Fans of Manifest are desperate for a Season 2 and shared their desire for more episodes.

The show stars Melissa Roxburgh, Josh Dallas, Athena Karkanis, J.R. Ramirez, and Luna Blaise.

