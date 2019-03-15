Mama June: From Not to Hot Season 3 premiere exclusive: Pumpkin and Josh are enjoying married life

By Shaunee Flowers

15th March 2019 1:36 PM ET

Mama June: From Not to Hot is headed back to WEtv and this season is jam-packed with drama. While June Shannon has quite a bit on her plate, it looks like Pumpkin and Josh are living it up as newlyweds and new parents while enjoying the perks of still living at home.

In this Mama June: From Not to Hot exclusive clip, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon talks about how great things are going between her and Josh with their new marriage and raising their baby.

One of the reasons things are going well because “we’re still living with mama, which is okay because we’re not having to pay rent.”

How does Mama June feel about that though? We see her reaction to the couple’s antics in the clip as well.

The From Not to Hot matriarch confronts Lauryn and Josh as their daughter, Ella Grace, continues to get into everything. Mama June is planning a trip to L.A. and she’s worried about the state of her house while she’s gone.

While she’s trying to talk to Josh about baby-proofing the house, Ella gets into something else and makes a mess all over the floor. So Mama June tells Josh that she doesn’t know how long she’s going to be gone but the house better be babyproofed before she gets back. She also asks the couple to clean up while she’s gone.

Will Lauryn and Josh do what Mama June asked while she’s out of town or will she come back to an even bigger mess? Or is this what leads to Lauryn and Josh moving out of Mama June’s house?

This is just the tip of the iceberg for Mama June on Season 3 of Mama June: From Not to Hot, as she has so much to deal with including a slip back into some old bad habits coupled with some unexpected pregnancy news and more legal trouble for her boyfriend Geno.

On this WEtv series produced by Thinkfactory Media, Mama June will be facing her arch nemesis, Jennifer Lamb, as the two compete to see who can slim down the most.

To get caught up on Mama June: From Not to Hot, WEtv will be kicking off premiere night with the special, Mama’s Most Outrageous Moments, which airs tonight at 8/7c on WEtv.

Mama June: From Not to Hot Season 3 premieres on Friday, March 15 at 9/8c on WEtv.