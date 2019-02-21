Mama June: From Not To Hot Season 3 premiere date revealed: Can Mama June keep the weight off?

Season 3 of Mama June: From Not to Hot is coming up and with that, viewers will get to see June Shannon as she struggles to keep the weight off after debuting one of the most shocking body transformations ever.

Mama June, who weighed more than 460 pounds at her heaviest, managed to drop more than 300 pounds in order to fit into a size 4 dress during the first season of the show.

Now, she’s starting to slip back into her old habits and that has many around her worried that she’ll continue gaining weight and undo all the hard work she put in.

In the new Season 3 super-tease for Mama June: From Not to Hot, fans can see her struggle to keep her fabulous figure. In the clip, Mama June admits that she may have put a few pounds back on and we can see her stand on a scale that reads 219 pounds.

Is her latest weight gain stress related? It could be after an arrest and a possible pregnancy threatened to rock her world.

That won’t stop Mama June from continuing to work out in her own journey to battle the bulge. It looks like she may win too because the latest WEtv trailer teases that she’ll be sharing another major transformation.

We’ll also get to see more of Alanna “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson as she competes on Dancing With The Stars: Juniors.

Lauryn will deal with marriage trouble as they work to raise baby Ella and there is even a threat that Geno may leave June.

With so much going on, it’s no wonder that June has gained a few pounds. Is she eating all her stress?

Mama June: From Not to Hot returns for Season 3 on Friday, March 15 at 9/8c on WEtv.