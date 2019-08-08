Malaysia Pargo music videos: Basketball Wives star was a video vixen and here’s the proof

On the latest episode of Basketball Wives, we were reminded once again that Malaysia Pargo used to be a video vixen. When Tami Roman introduced her new persona, Tatiana Trill, she went to Malaysia for help with her dancing. And if anyone questioned Malaysia’s talent before seeing her on this episode, they may have been picking their jaw up off the floor when she dropped down into the splits like it was nothing.

So, where can one see Malaysia as a video vixen? There are quite a few music videos out there that she appears in including Nothing by Mace, where she actually has a few speaking lines. The video came out back in 2014, so Malaysia would have been starring in Basketball Wives already.

She was also seen along with several other women in Ludacris’ Splash Waterfalls from 2009. Malaysia is just one of many video vixens to make an appearance but she definitely made an impression. If you want to see the Basketball Wives star in the video below, she pops up just before the three-minute mark.

If those songs and the music videos that go with them weren’t enough to impress, Malayasia Pargo has an appearance in another very popular music video. While it wasn’t a sexy role per se, Malaysia appeared in the first version of Kanye West’s Jesus Walks video as well.

So, it’s only fitting that when Tami wanted to learn the video vixen stare and other hot moves a music video star would know, she turned to Malaysia Pargo and what she saw was not only impressive to Tami, but to quite a few Basketball Wives viewers who didn’t know she had it like that.

Basketball Wives airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on VH1.