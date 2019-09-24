Making a Murderer Season 3: Could murder confession free Steven Avery and Brendan Dassey?

A man has reportedly claimed that he is responsible for the 2005 death of Teresa Halbach, the case at the center of Netflix’s Making a Murderer.

Shawn Rech, a man who is working on a documentary called Convicting a Murderer about Halbach’s murder, revealed he received a confession from a man who is currently behind bars.

The audio of the confession was reportedly recorded. Rech hasn’t revealed the man’s name, but he has handed over the confession to authorities.

“We haven’t confirmed the legitimacy of the confession, but seeing as it was given by a notable convicted murderer from Wisconsin, we feel responsible to deliver any and all possible evidence to law enforcement and legal teams,” Rech told Newsweek about the tape.

“Having been in production for 20 months, we’ve uncovered an unfathomable amount of information and evidence that is leading us to the truth. Our investigation does not end here.”

Kathleen Zellner, the attorney who is working on getting Steven Avery out of prison, revealed she knows about the confession. However, she said on Twitter that it alone isn’t enough to get Avery freed.

We received the handwritten confession on Saturday. It is worthless unless it is corroborated.#MakingAMurderer2 #WorkingOnIt #NotsoFast — Kathleen Zellner (@ZellnerLaw) September 24, 2019

She needs the confession to be corroborated by someone or something, such as forensic evidence, as people do sometimes confess to a crimes that they didn’t commit. A written confession means nothing for Avery unless it can be proved to be true.

Just last week, Zellner revealed that they are offering a six-figure reward for any information that could help solve the case. She also revealed at the time — before the confession was given to her — that they already had a strong tip.

Article misses the point by a football field. Publicity is not the same as a 6 figure reward offer. Besides we already have a strong tip in just 10 days. #MakingAMurderer2 https://t.co/wd2zObwYHg — Kathleen Zellner (@ZellnerLaw) September 20, 2019

There is currently no word on whether the confession and the tip are related.

Netflix has yet to announce whether Making A Murderer is returning to the streaming service, and Zellner hasn’t confirmed whether she’s filming Making A Murderer Season 3.

However, based on her tweets there could be plenty more to document in the cases of Steven Avery and Brendan Dassey, and enough movement in the case to create a third season.

Making A Murderer Seasons 1 and 2 are currently streaming on Netflix.