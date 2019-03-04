Making A Murderer Part 3: When will Netflix hit return given recent developments?

Making A Murderer Part 3 hasn’t been announced by Netflix just yet, but many fans of the show are excited about the possibility that a third part of the show will be created and released by the streaming giant.

Writers Laura Ricciardi and Moira Demos have kept quiet about a potential Part 3 of the series. But fans on Twitter are eager to know more about when the hit show will return to the streaming service.

After recent developments in the case, fans are hoping it is more of a when, not an if, given recent developments in Steven Avery’s case.

Roll on Making a Murderer part 3: The Release of Steven Avery! #Freedom — ᴊᴏᴇʟ ɢʀᴇᴇɴ (@JGBox) February 26, 2019

Can making a murderer 3 come out already — ell (@EllenRachel97) March 2, 2019

Making a murderer part 3 coming soon? Congrats on the W!!…now lets bring it home — DTyrell (@DjTyrell920) March 1, 2019

Part 1 of Making A Murderer was released in December 2015, but Part 2 wasn’t released until October 2018, almost three years later, due to the way the justice system works and the length of the legal process.

Despite fans wanting to see a resolution or a conclusion to Steven Avery and Brendan Dassey’s cases, it could still take years to see anything change in the case — meaning Making A Murderer Part 3 may be several years away.

Kathleen Zellner took over Avery’s case after Part 1 aired on Netflix and has reassured fans of Making A Murderer that there’s plenty that can be done in a legal sense to see justice for Avery.

Creators Ricciardi and Demos have hinted that they will continue to ask questions about what can be done to help Avery, which means a Part 3 of the series could certainly happen at some point in the future.

Avery and his lawyer recently won a motion to have evidence retested in hopes of proving her theory that he was framed for the murder of Teresa Halbach.

This development could mean filming for a potential Season 3 could already be underway.

Making A Murderer hasn’t been announced yet but a third season is likely considering recent developments.