Maja Radanovic from My 600-lb Life now: What does she look like today?

A stunning transformation has taken place for Maja Radanovic, who now calls Conroe, Texas home and was featured on My 600-lb Life on Wednesday.

The exclusive clip given to Monsters and Critics showed Maja very upset and in a great deal of pain while complaining that airport employees lied to her about the exact walking distances while she embarked on her trip to Houston with then-boyfriend Christian.

In the heartbreaking episode, we learned that Maja Radanovic, who was born in the United States to Serbian parents, was constantly judged about her size and made fun of as a child.

Maja had terrible self-esteem issues and really did not love herself. As a result of this scarring and early trauma, she put a brave face on her pain and presented herself as put together and not struggling, masking the hurt she felt inside.

But her boyfriend at the early part of this journey, Christian, gave her a modicum of confidence as she felt that he accepted her, but this was something revealed in the episode to be short-lived. He was not really in it emotionally for her at all.

In the episode, we learn that Maja wants her health restored, and more than anything she wants a family of her own.

But with Christian?

No. When she arrived in Houston, Maja was over 600-lbs, as Dr. Now counseled her and said that she would have to lose a significant amount of weight before she could bear a child of her own.

Growing up with nothing but criticism and judgment has made Maja the harshest critic of herself. The result of this manifested in behavioral outbursts as witnessed by her tantrums from Oregon to Texas.

Christian appeared to be on her side but his loyalty to her stripped away, as he also complained about everything as they headed south to Houston.

When Christian finally made the decision to leave Maja behind and head back to the Pacific Northwest, we see how Maja’s resolve and inner strength kicked in.

Despite the setback in their relationship, Dr. Now’s counseling works with Maja, who has shared the most lovely photos of her progress on her social media.

The hazel-eyed beauty has shed a bad boyfriend and come up smelling like roses as her photos she has shared on her Facebook page shows the progress she has made and likely will continue to do so.

Maja looks happy, just a stunning transformation. Pic credit: Maja Radanovic/FacebookThe side-by-side comparison really brings home how much work Maja has done to change her life:

