Magnum PI cast: Who plays who on the new series?

There’s a new reboot coming to television screens on Monday nights, and this one is definitely worth getting excited about. Jay Hernandez plays the new incarnation of Thomas Magnum of Magnum P.I. on CBS, where he’s bringing back fast cars and even faster action all with a beautiful Hawaiian backdrop.

Jay Hernandez is taking over the role of Thomas Magnum, and he has some big shoes to fill. Many remember the original series starring Tom Selleck in the role that made him a superstar.

Of course, there are some big differences between Hernandez as Magnum compared to the way Selleck played the role. The biggest being Jay’s lack of a mustache.

It’s no secret that Tom Selleck’s mustache is iconic and not trying to copy that was probably the smartest thing the production could have done when bringing back this cult classic.

Hernandez is joined by Perdida Weeks as Juliett Higgens. This is a switch up from the original Magnum P.I., where Higgins was played by John Hillerman.

Stephen Hill is Theodore “TC” Calvin, Magnum’s fellow military vet assistant. The role was originally played by Roger E. Mosely.

Magnum’s other sidekick, Orville “Rick” Wright, is played by Zachary Knighton, whose most recent roles include a small recurring role on Santa Clarita Diet and bit parts on Fresh Off The Boat, Elementary, and House of Lies.

Tim Kang plays Detective Gordon, who will be more of an adversary to Magnum than a friend. The police detective wants to move up and will definitely be bumping heads with Magnum and the rest of his group as they race against each other to solve some of Hawaii’s biggest crimes.

There have been questions about whether a Magnum P.I. reboot will work, especially with a Latino mustache-less lead. Clearly, casting wasn’t looking for a Tom Selleck lookalike, and that is honestly refreshing, though some remember the coolness of Selleck’s mustache as one of the most memorable parts of the show.

According to critics, the reboot of Magnum P.I. should be fine considering that it will be broadcast on CBS, which has a great track record with bringing shows back. After all, Hawaii Five-O has been a huge success, and MacGuyver is just starting the third season.

That said, Jay Hernandez has some huge shoes to fill, and those who watched the original will be watching to see how he does.

The Magnum P.I. cast has been clear that in this new, re-imagined version of the show, they want to keep it as accurate as possible. The original and the reboot draw on the characters’ military background as the basis for their private investigation, and that won’t change in this new version.

Magnum P.I. premieres on Monday, September 24 at 9/8c on CBS.