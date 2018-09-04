MAFS star Jamie Otis reveals that she had an early miscarriage just days after pregnancy announcement

Jamie Otis had only just announced she was pregnant last week, when the Married at First Sight alum shared a barely visible positive pregnancy test on social media. Sadly, just two days later, she revealed that there is no baby on the way.
On Monday, Jamie returned to Instagram after a two-day absence to explain why she disappeared after announcing her pregnancy. The MAFS star revealed that she isn’t pregnant after all and had suffered what is called a chemical pregnancy.
“Sorry I’ve been MIA, this very bizarre positive pregnancy test, then negative test, then faint positive lines, gave me hope that Gracie was going to become a big sis in 9 months,” Jamie wrote.
“But the night before last, I began having terrible contraction-like pains & spotting. Then over the night full blown everything — if you know what I mean.”
Sorry I’ve been MIA, this very bizarre positive pregnancy test then negative test then faint positive lines gave me hope that Gracie was going to become a big sis in 9 months, but the night before last I began having terrible contraction-like pains & spotting. Then over the night full blown everything – if you know what i mean.😢 • I’m a nurse so I had my suspicions; but my midwife confirmed I had a chemical pregnancy. • I don’t know why some people have it seemingly SO easy to get preggers & carry their babies to term and others struggle?🤷🏻♀️ What i do know is that i am so, so thankful for this little girl [and her daddy] right here. It’s like she knew mommy was in so much pain bc she just wanted to be held and snuggled all night long.👶🏼🌈🙏🏻 • I also want to THANK YOU. I was hoping that if I put it out there that maybe all your prayers & positive energy would help me along this pregnancy because there is no doubt in my mind that all your support & encouragement while i was pregnant with Gracie helped me have such a smooth pregnancy.🤰🏼 I’ll forever be grateful for YOU.🙏🏻💗 • We have to wait a cycle before trying again, but I am on a mission to make Gracie a big sis now. …has this happened to anyone else where you go through a loss & then all you want – the only healing thought – is to become pregnant with a healthy pregnancy?! This happened to me after our sweet Johnathan👼🏼💙 & the same feelings have come back.🙏🏻🤰🏼👶🏼🌈💗 • Thanks again for being the most loving, supportive, positive little community here on my instagram. I feel like I have a million sisters/friends who i call my “frans” right here & I appreciate you, your prayers, your thoughts & words of love for me & my little family more than you’ll ever know!🙏🏻💗🙏🏻💗 • I love YOU.💘 Thank you. • • • #mafs #marriedatfirstsight #og #ttc #pregnancyjourney #momlife #pregnancyloss #tryingtoconceive #pregnancylossawareness #pregnancy #loss #awareness #rainbowbaby #remain #thankful #and #grateful 🙏🏻🤰🏼💘
In the lengthy post, Jamie lamented about how hard it’s been to get pregnant when others seem to have it so easy. She wrote:
“I don’t know why some people have it seemingly SO easy to get preggers & carry their babies to term and others struggle? What i do know is that i am so, so thankful for this little girl [and her daddy] right here. It’s like she knew mommy was in so much pain bc she just wanted to be held and snuggled all night long.”
The Bachelor and Married at First Sight star also reminded fans that she had to wait a month before trying to conceive again, which is normal after having a miscarriage. This is even true with a chemical pregnancy, which is when a woman miscarries shortly after implantation.
I believe in the power of positivity.👶🏼 I feel what you put out into universe WILL come to you.💫And I know deep in my soul that prayers are answered.🙏🏻 . If I stare long enough I see the faintest “+” sign…Do you see it or am I just cray cray?! 😂👶🏼🙏🏻 . I’ll take all the baby dust, prayers & positivity you wanna send our way! SO HOPEFUL RIGHT NOW!🤞🏼🤰🏼🙏🏻🤗🙌🏼💘 . This is obvs all for my friend, of course!😉 . . . #mafs #marriedatfirstsight #OG #babytime #pregnancyjourney #ttc #powerofpositivity #positivevibesonly #sprinkle #babydust #myway #hopeful #mama #goals #momlifeisthebestlife #mommy #mommyhood #preggers #preggo 🤞🏼🤰🏼🙏🏻
This isn’t the first pregnancy loss for Jamie Otis and her husband, who lost a boy they had already named Jonathan at four months back in 2016. Soon after, she conceived again and was able to carry her daughter, Henley Grace, to term.
Jamie met her husband Doug Hehner on the first season of Married at First Sight and the pair have been one of the most successful couples to come from the show. She gave birth to daughter Henley in August 2017 and announced in April 2018 that they were trying to have another baby.