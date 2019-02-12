MAFS bride Kristine finds a photo of breasts on Keith’s phone and they belong to his ex!

Will Kristine’s discovery cause trust issues in her MAFS marriage to Keith? Pic credit: Lifetime

In a new sneak peek for the upcoming episode of MAFS, Kristine Killingsworth confronted Keith Dewar after she took a scroll through his phone. What she found was shocking and it could lead to some major trust issues.

While snooping through her husband’s phone, Kristine found a picture of another woman’s breasts. When she confronted Keith about it, he admitted that it’s a photo of his ex-girlfriend.

She even found more shocking photos on his phone besides the breast photo, leading Kristine to confront Keith about it. When Kristine asked Keith to delete them all, it looked like he said no.

Is Keith not over his ex? Based on the MAFS sneak peek, it looks like this may be a whole new issue popping up for the pair.

Pastor Cal warned Married at First Sight couple Kristine and Keith that they were headed for disaster and they didn’t even know it yet but we don’t think this is what he meant.

With warning signs already mounting that Kristine and Keith are headed for trouble just based on their income disparity and his refusal to help out in the kitchen, finding photos of another woman — one that Keith previously dated, no less — is a surefire way to send what seemed like a great match into a downward spiral.

Is this where the MAFS Season 8 fan favorite couple begins to fall apart? Or can Kristine and Keith recover?

Check out the clip below to see Kristine confront Keith.

Married At First Sight – Ep. 808 | Tonight at 9/8c 🗣 Calling the experts!!! 😟 The Married At First Sight couples have a few things to work on! Watch an all-new episode TONIGHT at 9/8c. Posted by Married At First Sight on Tuesday, February 12, 2019

Married at First Sight airs on Tuesdays at 9/8c on Lifetime.