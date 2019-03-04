Madeleine McCann Netflix documentary: When will it premiere on the streaming service?

Netflix is reportedly getting ready to release a documentary about the disappearance of Madeleine McCann this month. While the streaming service has been silent about this project thus far, reports are now surfacing with the claims that Netflix could release this new documentary in March 2019.

No specific date has been provided yet, but viewers have mixed reactions on the case.

With the news that a documentary would reportedly be coming out on Netflix, the Daily Mail ran a report, claiming that her parents, Kate and Gerry McCann, have refused to participate in the documentary.

Needless to say, the lack of answers is causing people to react on Twitter. People want confirmation that a documentary is happening, and why her parents reportedly didn’t want to be included.

@NetflixUK can you please confirm if the Madeleine McCann documentary is coming out this month? Been hearing rumours and would like actual confirmation 😫😫 — Dan Clemson (@Clemo200) March 4, 2019

When thinking about the human body it's a fact that most people give out tell tale signs of when being deceitful. The #McCann parents are no exception, in interviews they give out signals all over the place. They're not even good liars. #MadeleineMccann — Joanne (@Joannearmitage9) March 4, 2019

#Netflix one of the most watched things in the world… creating a documentary on your daughter that got ‘abducted’ – yet you refuse to be involved and refuse to have a say and give your side of the story? Strange one that Kate and Gerry #MadeleineMccann #maddie — Thomas Briggs (@thomasbriggs23) March 4, 2019

It isn’t surprising that Netflix is diving into the disappearance of Madeleine McCann. Over the past couple of years, the streaming giant has dived into true crime with shows such as Making A Murderer, The Innocent Man, The Staircase, and The Keepers. In January, the streaming service also released a 4-part series about Ted Bundy called Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes.

The timing of this documentary isn’t odd either. Madeleine McCann disappeared from an apartment in Portugal’s Praia da Luz in May 2007, which is almost 12 years ago.

The Daily Mail reports that Netflix had hoped it would air last year, but the project ended up taking much longer than expected.

At present time, little is known about the project, and it’s not known whether Portuguese detective Goncalo Amaral will be featured. He continues to be in a libel fight with the McCanns, who have claimed they will reportedly watch the documentary closely with the help of their lawyer to ensure no libelous material is shared.

The Madeleine McCann documentary is reportedly going to be released this month on Netflix.