Madam Secretary Season 6 release date: When does the show come back on TV in fall 2019?

Madam Secretary viewers were on the edge when it came to a renewal for a sixth season. There were a lot of factors that went into the decision to cancel or renew the CBS show and it was decided that the show would be given the green light to wrap up loose ends.

Season 6 of Madam Secretary will be the last. CBS gave it a 10-episode season to wrap up the storylines and give fans a proper ending. This is good news for viewers who were concerned when no immediate renewal announcement came.

Returning on October 6, Madam Secretary will close out the storylines that have been running through the course of its run. Elizabeth (Tea Leoni) will be in the running for President and the remaining episodes will follow that journey. From the primaries to being a candidate, what happens for her will be something viewers can rest easy with.

On the back end of Sunday night, Madam Secretary rejoins the lineup that did well last fall. It will begin with 60 Minutes followed by God Friended Me and then NCIS: Los Angeles. While it is delayed by a week and will begin on October 6, it will continue through the winter finale.

Last season, there was some focus on Elizabeth and her skin cancer scare. There is speculation that this will be addressed in Season 6 of Madam Secretary. Will this affect her presidential run? How will Elizabeth feel as she is plagued with the stress that comes with being front and center in politics?

In just a little under two months, the conclusion to Madam Secretary will be airing. Season 6 will be the last, but there will be closure for those who have wanted more since Season 5 ended. What the final moments look like remains to be seen, though a farewell to Elizabeth will likely be what fans expect.

Sign up now for your TV news alerts!

Madam Secretary returns Sunday, October 6 at 10/9c on CBS.