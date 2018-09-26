Mackenzie Ziegler performs new track Wonderful on Dancing with the Stars

Mackenzie Ziegler performed her brand new track, Wonderful, during last night’s two-hour episode of Dancing With The Stars.

Despite being just 14, the singer, dancer and entertainer blew away the audience with her performance of the song, which was written for her by Sia.

Even though she’s so young, Mackenzie — who is set to appear on Dancing with the Stars Junior this year — has already been performing for several years, and Wonderful isn’t even her debut song.

Ziegler, who was born on June 4, 2004, is from Pittsburgh and along with her older sister Maddie Ziegler is famous from starring on Lifetime hit reality show Dance Moms, about The Abby Lee Dance Company. Maddie is also famous for featuring in music videos by Sia.

Mackenzie released her first album when she was just 10 years old, with it reaching number one on the iTunes pop chart list and number seven on the overall album charts. Her music video for It’s A Girl Party was number one in the United States, United Kingdom, and Australia. She also collaborated with Todrick Hall for Freaks Like Me, and with Johnny Orlando for Day & Night, whom she also toured with.

Three years after that, she released the song Monsters (aka Haters) and the song Teamwork. Teamwork was a collaboration effort with Justice stores, where she also worked on an activewear collection.

Before putting out Wonderful, she also released the song Breathe which she describes as one of her favorites.

Impressively, her music videos are watched by millions around the world and she’s received over 150 million viewers on her music videos alone.

Mackenzie’s music is often played on Radio Disney. She once revealed that Disney would be her favorite place to work if she was offered a job.

Mackenzie and Maddie also have two older paternal half-brothers, Ryan and Tyler, and two older step-siblings, Matthew and Michelle. Their parents divorced when they were young and her mother has since remarried.

Mackenzie Ziegler was announced as a contestant on Dancing With The Stars: Juniors last night. She will be dancing with partner Sage Rosen and Gleb Savchenko will mentor them throughout.

It’s possible that Mackenzie will have a competitive edge going into this competition, as she has danced almost her entire life. She was with the Abby Lee Dance Company from the tender age of two but left both the show Dance Moms and the company at the age of 11. She’s currently dancing with her sister Maddie at Dance Mechanics.

But she could have a challenge ahead of her. While her favorite dances are acro and hip-hop, Dancing With The Stars: Juniors may be more focused on ballroom.

Singing and dancing are not her only work-related activities. Back in 2014 and 2016, she briefly did some modeling for Ralph Lauren and she’s also writing a book. She has signed a deal with Gallery Books, writing her first book called, Mackenzie’s Rules For Life: How To Be Happy, Healthy, and Dance To Your Own Beat.

In addition, she’s also known as an actress and has a lengthy resume. The list is simply too long to list, but you may recognize her from Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn, where she played Lilly from 2015 to 2017. Or maybe you’ve seen her in Total Eclipse, playing Cassie. The show is from 2018 and has two seasons to date.

Dancing With The Stars: Juniors premieres Sunday, Oct. 7 at 8/7c on ABC.