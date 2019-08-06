Mackenzie McKee’s mom: An update on Angie Douthit’s cancer battle

Mackenzie McKee is back on MTV as a Teen Mom OG guest star and she opened up about some painful events that she’s been dealing with. Not only did she think that her husband could be cheating on her as he’s always on the road with his rodeo, but her mother has also been diagnosed with cancer.
During the episode, Mackenzie revealed that her mother had been diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer back in January 2018. Even though she was ready to fight it, the family got even more devastating news. The cancer had spread and she was now battling brain cancer as well.
Let me tell you about this woman. Last night, we met to pray for my mom because she has stage 4 lung cancer. We cried out to God asking Him for a miracle. At the end of our prayer time, someone asked my mom to pray, so she did even though she is so tired and weak that it's hard for her to talk very long. She said one of the most beautiful and selfless prayers I've ever heard. While she spent some time praying for God to completely heal her, she spent most of her time praying for people who do not know Jesus personally. That they would desire to know Him and have a relationship with Him. Then she prayed for all of us in the room. That we would live the rest of our lives to be faithful servants of God, and share the gospel with people everyday. And she prayed for her whole family because she hates that we are suffering more than she hates that she is. I love you so much momma! #godisgreater #thereispowerinthenameofjesus #alwaysbekind #angiestrong #praylikeangieforangie @angiedouthit written by @whitterbug12
During the episode, Angie told Mackenzie that she was pursuing more aggressive chemotherapy as what they were doing wasn’t working. Back in the spring of 2019, Angie and her husband got some news that they weren’t expecting.
“Brad and I received the results from my scans. It’s not what we had hoped for. I wish I could say that I’m in remission, or that the cancer has vanished. But instead this is what we were told. Basically the cancer has gone wild. I have new tumors in my brain and the old ones are growing,” Angie revealed on Instagram in May of this year.
“The tumors in both my lungs are progressing and growing again. I have three tumors in my liver. It’s in my lymph nodes. And low and behold, it’s in my bones, my breast bone and both of my femurs. Yes, we were shocked too.”
Psalm 146 “Praise the Lord. Praise the Lord, my soul. I will praise the Lord all my life; I will sing praise to my God as long as I live.” Brad and I received the results from my scans. It’s not what we had hoped for. I wish I could say that I’m in remission, or that the cancer has vanished. But instead this is what we were told. Basically the cancer has gone wild. I have new tumors in my brain and the old ones are growing. The tumors in both my lungs are progressing and growing again. I have three tumors in my liver. It’s in my lymph nodes. And low and behold, it’s in my bones, my breast bone and both of my femurs. Yes, we were shocked too. I knew things were strange because I have to take headache medicine, Excedrin and Aleve, twice a day to stop the headaches and body pain I’ve been having. But I wouldn’t have ever guessed this. Apparently immunotherapy was not for me. However, the first thing I did after we were told the news was I remembered my post from yesterday. I said aloud to the dr, “We promised to praise the Lord no matter what.” And that’s what we did. We drove home almost in silence thanking God that I was still alive. We met with our kids and parents to tell them. We prayed diligently together. I pray that I can always have a sound mind and that I can continue speaking until God is finished with me. Someone asked on Instagram if I praised my drs and the scientists. I laughed aloud because, as nice as they are to me, they can’t fix me, obviously. I praise God alone. He is still in complete control and he greatly loves me. We aren’t sure what my next medical step will be. I think a biopsy of my liver, then possibly more radiation, and more chemo. I’ll do whatever God leads me to do. I appreciate all of your incredible prayers. Please continue to be kind and forgiving. Please do not get mad at God. This is all part of his plan. He can heal if he wants to. But, we must praise him no matter what. God is not through with me yet! #alwaysbekind #staystrongmightywarrior #itsonlycancer
It sounds like her chemotherapy may be working as she’s trying to get back to doing things with her husband. Just five days ago, she revealed that she and her husband Brad had gone fishing. This was the first time they had been back since she was diagnosed with pneumonia, something she was battling while fighting stage 4 cancer.
For God is not a God of disorder but a God of peace.” 1 Corinthians 14:3 It finally happened…Brad and I got to go fishing again. We hadn’t been since I got pneumonia. It was the perfect evening, perfect breeze, perfect water, perfect bait, but…the fish were not biting! It’s okay. We enjoyed being together. And while he messed with all his fishing stuff, I finally got my email up and running. It’s been off since June 16. Therefore, I had 1,066 emails to go through. What I discovered, as I weeded my way through, was I had very few important emails. Most of them were emails I had to unsubscribe to, even though I hadn’t subscribed in the first place. I worked diligently to declutter my mail. I laughed at all the junk mail. But I realized that most of us spend too much time weeding through the junk and not enough time on what’s important. We are easily distracted. I often have to ask God for focus and wisdom. If you have too much clutter in your head or your heart, ask God to show u how to clean things up. Be willing to give up time consuming silliness. Then focus on the truth of God’s love and forgiveness. He’s truly amazing. Enjoy his peace. Share your smile with the world. Hug big and forgive much. #alwaysbekind #staystrongmightywarrior #itsonlycancer
It also appears that Mackenzie McKee’s mother has a better relationship with her illness, often using the hashtag, #ItsOnlyCancer. Angie isn’t cancer-free, but it seems that she’s stronger than ever and has a great support system, as she continues to explore treatment options. It’s possible Mackenzie will provide an update during the reunion special, which was filmed a few weeks ago in New York City.
Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9/8c on MTV.