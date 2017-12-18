Mackenzie has high hopes after Ryan takes drug test on Ryan on Teen Mom OG

This week on Teen Mom OG, Mackenzie Standifer is hopeful that Ryan Edwards might pass the drug test he is taken so he can spend more time with his son Bentley.

They meet up at Ryan’s place and he reveals that he’s taken a hair follicle drug test. These follicle drug test work because although a drug might have long ago been processed by someone’s body, the residue shows up in the person’s hair. The hair can show about 90 days of history, though this is dependent on the length of the hair sample. The test covers everything from cocaine through to marijuana and opiates.

In Ryan’s case he tells Mackenzie that it could cover 180 days but claims he’s been clean for longer than that so should pass, but he looks pretty worried. He says he does not have his hopes up but that he is tired of waiting to see Bentley and so has taken the lead in order that Maci Bookout will let him see his son again.

Meantime, Farrah is planning a trip to Italy and Amber is feeling down in the dumps after splitting up with Matt.

Teen Mom OG airs on Mondays at 9:00 PM on MTV.