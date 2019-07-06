Mackenzie Edwards pregnant: Teen Mom OG dad Ryan Edwards and wife expecting baby number two together

Those following Teen Mom OG will know that Maci Bookout’s ex and Bentley’s father, Ryan Edwards, has been struggling with a heroin addiction for the past several years.

He’s had two televised stints in rehab and time in jail for these offenses, and even missed the birth of his son, Jagger, to take care of his drug issues.

Regardless of this, he and wife, Mackenzie Standifer Edwards are now expecting a second baby, expanding their brood to four children (including Bentley and Mackenize’s son, Hudson, from a previous relationship).

Mackenzie announced the baby’s impending arrival in January 2020 via her Instagram account. The couple will be having a girl.

The relationship between the pair has been rocky due to Ryan’s multiple rehab stints, but it seems they are excited to welcome a baby girl into the mix. Mackenzie responded to a fan stating that Jen, Ryan’s mother, will be excited and Mackenzie confirmed that her mother-in-law is absolutely thrilled.

It is unknown how much the Teen Mom OG cameras will catch of the pair’s relationship moving forward, or of their baby girl’s pregnancy and birth.

In the past, Mackenzie has declined to film and has left the film crew during difficult moments. At one point, she stated she no longer wished to be a part of the show but is currently appearing on this season.

