Maci Bookout spoils Amber Portwood’s baby boy: Baby fever on the way?

Maci Bookout has revealed that she’s considering adding yet another member to her family. During the previous season of Teen Mom OG, Maci and her husband, Taylor McKinney, visited with an adoption center with the hopes of getting more information about adoption. Maci revealed that she wasn’t interested in carrying a child herself, as she and Taylor had miscarried a little girl.

In addition, Bookout has been open about her PCOS – polycystic ovary syndrome, a common condition affecting women. The condition causes women to produce higher than normal amounts of male hormones, which makes it harder to get pregnant. Not only are menstrual periods irregular, but these women can also get painful cysts.

But Maci Bookout may change her mind about having another baby. She recently met Amber’s new son James and it was clear that it was love at first sight. Even though Maci had said she was done having children biologically, she could have changed her mind.

Little James got so much love from his Aunties🤗 a kiss from @catelynnmtv on his cheek and this beauty @macideshanebookout spoiling him already😘 #threestooges #OG pic.twitter.com/lwlyH3JHoK — Amber Portwood (@AmberLPortwood) September 13, 2018

As Amber Portwood explained in her tweet, Maci Bookout was spoiling little James already after having just met him. Catelynn Lowell, who has also just announced she’s expecting another baby, made sure to give little James a big kiss.

Maybe meeting baby James will give Maci something to think about. Her fans have already been exposed to pregnancy rumors this year, and many were thrilled that Maci could be pregnant again.

These days, Maci Bookout is keeping a low profile. She’s been filming Teen Mom OG and she often keeps a very low profile when she’s filming. In fact, she’s only promoted her t-shirt business on social media and shared very few pictures.

Teen Mom OG returns to MTV on October 1.