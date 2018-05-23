Maci Bookout restraining order granted against Ryan Edwards

Maci Bookout has been granted a two-year restraining order against ex-boyfriend Ryan Edwards.

It comes after Maci and her husband Taylor McKinney allegedly began getting voicemails from him where he threatened to hurt her and take their son Bentley.

Bookout has been battling with her ex since he returned home from rehab, and Rumors have been circulating recently that he may be using heroin again.

Edwards began acting off towards the end of Teen Mom OG this past season, and new reports claim he was seen in public not long ago looking worse for wear.

Edwards was swept off to rehab last year after his quickie wedding to Mackenzie Standifer. Footage showed him driving to their ceremony while appearing to be under the influence of drugs, with the scenes shown on Teen Mom OG.

Clips on the show have also revealed a lack of communication between Bookout and Edwards, with her generally dealing with his parents.

When Mackenzie Standifer walked into the picture, Edwards reportedly became more combative with Bookout about time with Bentley.

It appears that Bentley is not a part of the new restraining order and Edwards will still be allowed to see him. According to E! News, the attorney for the Teen Mom OG dad says the order protects Ryan against false accusations while allowing him to still spend time with his son.

This is just another step in Bookout’s and Edwards’ ongoing drama. While it has not been confirmed that Edwards is using drugs again, fans hope that he remains sober as he will be welcoming another child later this year.