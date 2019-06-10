Maci Bookout isn’t sure she can talk to Ryan Edwards after returning home from rehab

Teen Mom OG returns tonight on MTV and Maci Bookout is ready to discuss how she feels about Ryan Edwards. Ryan wasn’t really featured on the previous season of Teen Mom OG as he was in rehab to deal with his addiction. He spent 90 days in rehab and three months in jail over a heroin possession, something many in his life hope was him hitting rock bottom.

During tonight’s two-hour season premiere, his wife Mackenzie Standifer will tell Ryan that she’s happy that he’s home, so he can help care for the couple’s 8-month-old son Jagger.

You can see a clip below from tonight’s premiere.

"There are two things you don't f*ck with when it comes to me—my kids and my husband."

“So how do you feel now that I’m home?” Ryan asks his wife, to which she jokes, “Well, I have a therapy session in 30 minutes… I’m just kidding.”

“No, I’m glad you’re back, I missed you,” she explains. “Now you can change some diapers. And I’m glad that you went and finished the 90 days. I know it wasn’t fun.”

Of course, Ryan didn’t have a choice to as to whether he should go to rehab or not. He was filmed on Teen Mom OG almost falling asleep at the wheel.

“I didn’t have a choice,” he admits. Mackenzie adds, “But you did it — you started something and finished it.”

But Maci Bookout isn’t sure about how she feels now that Ryan is back home. Of course, their shared son Bentley hasn’t talked to his father as she wanted to protect him. She explains in the clip that she feels conflicted about the situation after Standifer reached out to her, saying Ryan wanted to talk to her. As fans recall, Maci was forced to take out a protective order for herself, her husband, and her kids after Ryan threatened to come over and shoot Taylor McKinney, Maci’s husband.

“He had a lot of stuff he wanted to say and apologize for, but I’m not sure I’m in a place where I can keep my s— together, if that makes sense,” she tells husband in the clip. “I’m still angry.”

When asked what she was holding on to, she points out that Ryan did two things that she feels is completely wrong – threaten her husband and her kids.

Teen Mom OG premieres tonight at 9/8c on MTV.