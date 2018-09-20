Maci Bookout asks for support as Teen Mom OG faces changes

Maci Bookout is one of the only Teen Mom OG stars who tends to keep silent when she’s filming for MTV.

Throughout the months when shooting takes place, fans have no idea what is going on in her life. And has kept a lot secret in the past, including two pregnancies as well as legal troubles with Ryan Edwards.

The new season of Teen Mom OG is just weeks away, as MTV will start airing the new season on October 1. Fans have no idea what Maci has been up to, but she recently broke her silence on Instagram, asking fans to keep her and the Teen Mom OG ladies in their thoughts as they go through some changes.

Maci refers in her post to an article that talks about two new Teen Mom OG stars who are set to join the show on this upcoming season. Fans have been vocal about wanting to follow the original girls, even after Farrah Abraham left the show.

They shouldn’t be on with that title teen mom OG because it not longer is the original girls only now. Kinda don’t want to watch anymore due to the two new broads added to the OG franchise — Livie (@elle8830) September 19, 2018

It appears that Maci Bookout is also feeling a bit worried about how Teen Mom OG is changing. Fans aren’t happy about the changes, and Maci, Catelynn Lowell, and Amber Portwood may not be open to new faces either.

Cheyenne Floyd is one of the two new girls on the upcoming season of Teen Mom OG. She’s a former MTV star and has an interesting story about her baby’s arrival and the father of her child.

The other is Bristol Palin — the daughter of politician Sarah Palin — who was a young mother herself. With her famous mother and her controversial relationship, she will surely have a story to tell.

But with two new additions to the cast, five mothers are now filming the show. That means less airtime for the three original mothers who fans adore. It will be interesting to see how it all plays out when the show returns and how fans react to the new changes.

Teen Mom OG returns to MTV on Monday, October 1, at 9/8c.