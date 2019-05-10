Maci Bookout and Teen Mom OG girls take trip during Jenelle Evans firing

Maci Bookout usually doesn’t say much on her social media pages when she’s filming Teen Mom OG, but it appears that she’s breaking out of that habit. This week, Maci revealed that she, along with her Teen Mom OG co-stars Amber Portwood, Catelynn Lowell, and Cheyenne Floyd, went on a girls trip.

Little information was shared, but Maci did reveal that the trip was a blast and it was a much-needed vacation. She also revealed that she loved her Teen Mom OG co-stars and used her hashtag for her business, #thingsthatmatter. It’s clear that there’s no bad blood in the Teen Mom OG clan.

The trip appears to have taken place around the time that Jenelle Evans’ husband David Eason shot and killed Jenelle’s dog Nugget. This decision had a wide impact, as advertisers pulled themselves from Teen Mom 2, and Jenelle eventually lost her job with MTV. Some fans feel that it was wrong for MTV to fire Jenelle, while others feel it is about time that the network dropped her.

After Evans was fired, her Teen Mom 2 co-stars spoke out against the act of killing Nugget and Randy Houska expressed concern for her safety, as she chose to go back to her husband, David Eason.

Some of the Teen Mom OG stars spoke out about the shooting at the time, so it’s possible that this trip will not only be filmed for the upcoming season but could also feature discussions about Eason’s behavior.

MTV hasn’t announced the newest season of Teen Mom OG just yet, but it usually returns a few weeks after Teen Mom 2 wraps.

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9/8c on MTV. Teen Mom OG is expected to return later this year.