Maci Bookout admits marriage is hard work: Is she still planning on adopting?

Maci Bookout celebrated her wedding anniversary with her husband Taylor McKinney yesterday.

The two tied the knot back in 2016, and have enjoyed two years of wedded bliss. While filming Teen Mom OG, Maci and Taylor don’t really talk about their marriage much, possibly because they don’t have any major issues.

However, in an Instagram post celebrating her wedding anniversary, Maci gave fans her take on marriage — explaining that anyone who claims that it isn’t hard work is lying, and that it truly comes down to teamwork.

It’s no secret that Maci and Taylor are a great team, and have their children’s best interests at heart.

Maci is the mother of three children, two of them Taylor’s. Now it seems that she’s so happy in her marriage that she wants to add another child. On the last season of Teen Mom OG, she and Taylor talked about adoption as Maci apparently does not want to carry another child to term.

Maci has recently spoken out about the struggles of adult life, after being left exhausted by looking her three kids, Bentley, Jayde and Maverick.

The adult struggle is real 😩 https://t.co/r8oqH1icJg — Maci McKinney (@MaciBookout) October 9, 2018

However, it’s believed she and Taylor have every intention of still moving forward with the adoption, and it’s likely they will discuss their plans later this season.

It comes after the start of the season saw Taylor McKinney claim Maci’s ex Ryan Edwards had allegedly threatened to come to her house and shoot Taylor in the head.

Maci was evidently shocked, especially because she knew Ryan had guns and believed he may have been under the influence. He has previously been arrested for drug possession.

Teen Mom OG airs on Monday nights at 9/8c on MTV.