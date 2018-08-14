Lyrica Anderson pregnant — ‘Who’s the baby daddy?’ becomes Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood storyline

On Season 5 of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood, Lyrica Anderson has been stuck in the middle of a love triangle involving her husband A1 Bentley and homie Safaree Samuels. Last week, Ray J seemingly got Safaree to confess but a new development turns the cheating drama into a way bigger deal.

The Jasmine Brand is reporting that things are about to take a hard left turn because Lyrica is pregnant. While they do say that the baby is undoubtedly fathered by A1 Bentley, that won’t stop Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood from cashing in on a bit of drama.

Sources revealed several interesting things to The Jasmine Brand as part of the Lyrica Anderson pregnancy shocker. Aside from the paternity news, they say that Lyrica and A1 are still together despite their highly publicized issues.

It was also reported that Lyrica didn’t technically cheat on A1 with Safaree Samuels. Instead, they say that she and A1 were on a break when Lyrica allegedly hooked up with the Love & Hip Hop star.

As if that’s not enough Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood baby daddy drama, there is more. On top of the rumors that Lyrica and Safaree hooked up, the love triangle is more like a big love spider web.

RoccStar debuted on Season 5 of the VH1 series and made it clear that he wants to take everything that A1 Bentley has and that includes his wife. He is reportedly going to claim a fling with Lyrica that will have LHHH viewers wondering if the father of her child is A1, Safaree or RoccStar.

I Love you A1 🧡 A post shared by A1 (@a1bentley) on Jun 26, 2018 at 9:19pm PDT

“It’s going to be the whole ‘who is the baby daddy mystery?’ RoccStar flat out said he had sex with Lyrica. He’s being super messy,” a source reportedly told The Jasmine Brand.

So far, neither Lyrica or A1 have commented on the reported pregnancy news. If it really is planned to be a Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood storyline, it makes sense that they would stay quiet.

Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood airs on Mondays at 8/7c on VH1.