Luke P is thankful for The Bachelorette and fans are proud of his many opportunities

Luke Parker was finally eliminated during last week’s episode of The Bachelorette despite continued efforts to get back on the show and win Hannah’s heart again. But in a frustrating episode, Hannah finally told him to back off and go home, essentially getting the remaining guys and the production team to help remove Luke from the set.

Even though Luke didn’t exactly apologize for his behavior on The Bachelorette, there are many viewers that support him because of his religious views. After leaving the show, he’s been presented with opportunities to speak out, something he recently did.

He posted on his Instagram about one particular event, revealing he was thankful to The Bachelorette and for the platform, he’s been given to speak out about his beliefs.

And viewers didn’t hold back on his Instagram post, revealing that they were proud of him for speaking out about The Gospel.

“This is awesome Luke! Proud of you brother,” one person wrote, while another chimed in with, “So proud of you for using your platform to advance the Gospel! May many be blessed and transformed by the saving grace of Jesus!”

“Yes!! Awesome man! Keep making an eternal difference,” a third follower wrote, while a fourth added, “God bless! Stay strong and don’t let them affect you. Us human beings make mistakes.. we are not perfect!! Pray to God what you did and he will forgive you because he loves you no matter what you do. He will always be there for you.”

Even though many viewers felt he was just trying to push his time on The Bachelorette to get more airtime with Hannah B, others can see where he’s coming from as he’s defending his actions and using his religious beliefs to do so.

The Bachelorette concludes this week on both Monday and Tuesday at 8/7c on ABC.