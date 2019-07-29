Luke P is thankful for The Bachelorette and fans are proud of his many opportunities

Luke Parker was finally eliminated during last week’s episode of The Bachelorette despite continued efforts to get back on the show and win Hannah’s heart again. But in a frustrating episode, Hannah finally told him to back off and go home, essentially getting the remaining guys and the production team to help remove Luke from the set.
Even though Luke didn’t exactly apologize for his behavior on The Bachelorette, there are many viewers that support him because of his religious views. After leaving the show, he’s been presented with opportunities to speak out, something he recently did.
He posted on his Instagram about one particular event, revealing he was thankful to The Bachelorette and for the platform, he’s been given to speak out about his beliefs.
View this post on Instagram
I am so thankful for my time on the Bachelorette. Filming wrapped up months ago but what I have been learning hasn’t stopped, and I hope it never does. I’m thankful to be able to partner up with @buckykennedyministries and share how God has moved in my life and used a reality tv show like the bachelorette to share the love of Jesus! Thank you @universityofga students for welcoming me to come share my story! Also thank you @mcbride_era13 bro, you’re the man for having a heart to want to set this up! Jesus does love you no matter what you have done. Yes, even if you slam some guy on a rugby field and sling bologna at someone, God still loves you. He wants his great love for you to win you over, so you can live your life for him and his purpose not your own. His grace is not an excuse so that we can continue to live our old lives, but it gives us the power we need to be set free so that we can be used by him for his glory. Thank you @ugabcm for the space and the resources. 📷 @tristentwebb #faithfuloverfamous #thisistruelove #kingdommindset #liveschanged #goodnews #cantkeepitin
And viewers didn’t hold back on his Instagram post, revealing that they were proud of him for speaking out about The Gospel.
“This is awesome Luke! Proud of you brother,” one person wrote, while another chimed in with, “So proud of you for using your platform to advance the Gospel! May many be blessed and transformed by the saving grace of Jesus!”
“Yes!! Awesome man! Keep making an eternal difference,” a third follower wrote, while a fourth added, “God bless! Stay strong and don’t let them affect you. Us human beings make mistakes.. we are not perfect!! Pray to God what you did and he will forgive you because he loves you no matter what you do. He will always be there for you.”
Even though many viewers felt he was just trying to push his time on The Bachelorette to get more airtime with Hannah B, others can see where he’s coming from as he’s defending his actions and using his religious beliefs to do so.
The Bachelorette concludes this week on both Monday and Tuesday at 8/7c on ABC.