Ludwing and Liam on 90 Day Fiance: Laura Jallali’s ‘brother’ supports but her son laughs in her face

The second part of the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Couples Tell All is finally here and no one is having a rougher time than Laura Jallali.

Aladin has already made it clear that he wants a divorce and when Laura is looking for some support, her own family seems to be done sticking their necks out.

Tell All host Shaun Robinson introduced Laura’s son Liam as someone in her life who was “concerned” about her even going to Qatar to be with Aladin.

And considering how hurt she’s been since learning that he wanted a divorce, one might think that Liam might be sympathetic but he definitely was not.

Instead, Liam was laughing from the time he was introduced.

“Mom, you okay?” Liam asked while still laughing.

“Not really,” Laura replied, looking exhausted.

Liam then started to explain that he didn’t really know what to say about the breakdown of her marriage. He said he thought they were just having “petty arguments” and nothing that would constitute a full-blown divorce.

Laura seemed to agree with him until he said, “This is very familiar.”

When pressed to explain what he meant by that, Liam said to Laura, “You meet up with these men, you spend so much time with them and eventually it all goes south and you get hurt in the end.”

Liam then blamed Laura’s broken heart on her “bad taste in men.”

When Aladin was asked how he felt about Liam saying that, Laura’s son laughed even harder. One thing he did make crystal clear is that he doesn’t like Aladin at all.

When it became clear that Liam wasn’t trying to be sympathetic to his mom, Shaun announced that they were bringing out her “brother” Ludwing to sit next to her on the couch.

Ludwing quickly became a 90 Day Fiance fan favorite at the very beginning of The Other Way, when he was seen grilling up some very interesting grilled cheese sandwiches.

After addressing Liam and Aladin, Ludwing gave Laura a big hug. He said that learning about Laura’s divorce was “cold water to all of us.”

It seems that no one close to Laura knew that her relationship with Aladin was even in trouble. Even Laura insisted that they were just having normal couple fights.

Ludwing ended up staying with Laura until the end of the segment and as he ushered her off the stage, you could hear Laura say, “I feel like such an idiot.”

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Mondays at 9/8c on TLC.