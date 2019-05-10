Lucifer Season 5 release date on Netflix: Will the series be renewed? And when will it come out?

Netflix has not yet confirmed that there will be Lucifer Season 5, but after binge-watching the 10-episode Lucifer Season 4 that dropped on the streaming platform earlier this week, fans are already asking if the show is returning for Season 5.

To answer your questions, here is everything we know about what is next for Tom Ellis’s Lucifer Morningstar.

Will there be Lucifer Season 5?

Lucifer Season 4 ends with Lucifer Morningstar saying goodbye to Chloe (Lauren German) and leaving Earth to return to Hell to rule over the demons. He returns to his throne in Hell to contain the demons and keep them from returning to Earth to cause more chaos.

Although the Season 4 finale — episode 10 title Who’s Da New King Of Hell — has a conclusive ending, it leaves open an array of intriguing possibilities for a new storyline trajectory in future seasons.

Netflix has not yet commented on a possible return of the show for Season 5. Netflix usually does not release ratings and viewership data but the overwhelmingly positive reviews and enthusiastic audience response to Lucifer Season 4 bodes well for the return of the series for Season 5.

But while Netflix has not yet commented on the return of the show for yet another season, series star Tom Ellis has made it clear that he is keen about returning for another season.

“I feel like we haven’t finished telling our story yet, without giving too many spoilers away,” he said in an interview with Collider. “With any show, you could ultimately finish at the end of any season, and you’re either left with a massive cliffhanger and people are left unsatisfied, or you get the opportunity to tell your story until the end.”

“I think that we would all love to come back and do a season 5,” he concluded. “We’ll just have to see what Netflix says.”

Fans can expect the showrunners to announce the fate of the series in the next few months. Given the overwhelmingly positive response to the series so far Lucifer is very likely returning for Season 5.

The only question that remains to be answered is when.

When will the new season come out?

Lucifer Season 1 premiered on Fox in January 2015, while Season 2 premiered on the same network in September 2016. Lucifer Season 3 premiered on Fox in October 2017. But Lucifer Season 4 premiered on Netflix in May 2019 after Fox let it go.

If Netflix announces the renewal of the series for Season 5 in the next few months, then it is possible that it will return to Netflix in May 2020.

How many Episodes will Season 5 feature?

Lucifer Season 4 on Netflix features only 10 episodes, the lowest number of episodes in the history of the show. But just as the first season of the series on Fox featured only 13 episodes, with Seasons 2 and 3 on Fox featuring 18 and 26 episodes respectively, Lucifer Season 5 on Netflix may also feature a greater number of episodes than Season 4.

Returning cast

Fans can be assured that Tom Ellis will return as Lucifer Morningstar if Netflix renews the series for Season 5.

Lauren German is also likely to return as LAPD homicide detective Chloe Decker.

However, the conclusive ending of Season 4 could be Netflix’s way of signaling a new storyline trajectory in future seasons that moves away from a plotline centered around Lucifer’s involvement with the LAPD.

We could see the plotline shift to darker otherworldly themes involving Lucifer’s life as the King of Hell and possibly Chloe’s efforts to get him to come back to Earth. Otherwise, Chloe might discover a way to travel to Hell to be with the Devil and maybe even become the Queen of Hell herself.

We could also see the return of Eve (Inbar Lavi), and the return of Amenadiel (D.B. Woodside) and Dr. Linda’s (Rachael Harris) half-human, half-angel son Charlie.

Lucifer is currently streaming on Netflix.