Lucifer Season 3 Episode 3 recap: A character study of Mazikeen Smith

Last night’s Lucifer was as hilarious as it was thoughtful. Even though most people knew that this was one of the four standalone episodes that were shot last season — which was why we could see Lesley-Ann Brandt again so soon, as she was still pregnant with her baby boy Kingston when they filmed this — “Mr. and Mrs. Mazikeen Smith” fit seamlessly into the narrative of season 3.

Everything starts out because Maze decides that she is bored, and she wants to find a purpose in her nearly immortal life. She has been around humanity for a while, has enjoyed all the fun the human world has to offer, like booze, violence and sex, and she even likes her humans a bit.

But the thing is, even her bounty hunting job has gotten her down lately, because things are just too easy for a demon like her to accomplish.

So after talking to Dr. Linda and Lucifer, she decides that the way to go is to go after one of the most wanted criminals in the world. At least that way, she hopes, she will face at least a bit of a challenge. Tracking the guy to Canada, off she goes, despite Decker’s concerns that she didn’t even know her way around another country.

What really worked in this episode — other than the hilarious Maze scenes — was that it felt like an instant classic. It had a plot that involved everyone — however inadvertently — and it was just a joy to watch. Lesley-Ann Brandt was at her very best, and the way she played the nuances of Maze’s character was nothing short of spectacular.

Maze’s journey through the past two seasons has been amazing, and it seemed that, even though this was a standalone, this was the episode that she has finally embraced the idea that she has a home, and she has people who care about her and that she also cares about them very, very much.

Her journey through Canada to find a wanted man was hilarious from start to finish, because in the end, they seemed to be made for each other. It turns out, though, that the most wanted man was actually being framed for a crime he did not commit, so once Maze realizes that, she starts to fight to prove his innocence.

With Dan’s unexpected help –who had been sent to Canada (while he was on his way to vacation in Hawaii) at Chloe’s request, because she was worried about Maze being way over her head in this — Maze does everything she can to catch her bounty, and then, ultimately, trying to prove his innocence.

Highlights of “Mr. and Mrs. Mazikeen Smith”

There were so many incredible moments, that I don’t even really know where to start. Maze has always been one of my very favorite characters in Lucifer, but she was at her best in last night’s episode. Even though she had been sorely missed in the last couple of weeks, “Mr. and Mrs. Mazikeen Smith” more than made up for it.

– Starting with that scene at Lux, with Maze and a very drunk Dr. Linda discussing Maze’s lack of soul — in the most literal sense. I have always loved their friendship and last night was no different. Even though Dr. Linda was incredibly inebriated, it was that conversation with her and then Lucifer that set Maze on her path to actually finding her soul — not in the literal sense.

– Maze and Trixie are probably my favorite BrOTP in television at the moment. The unlikely friendship between a child and a demon is definitely one of the very best things Lucifer has ever done, and it was Trixie who first opened up Maze’s heart to — dare I say it — love. Both of their scenes together were instant favorites, as they were as sweet as they were hilarious.

Shoutout to their secret handshake, because I had been looking forward to that since we first saw it in the trailer for season 3. That said, what was really sweet, and I loved that it was something that was actually used throughout the episode, was that Trixie gave her stuffed toy Ms. Alien, to help protect Maze on her mission.

– The whole sequence where Rivers gets shot and Maze calls Dr. Linda for help is hilarious. From her sticking her finger into the wound, without a care in the world, to see if the bullet was still in there, to her realizing she actually cares about his well being and hanging up on Lucifer and Dr. Linda, so they won’t see; and finally to the final touch of letting him recover holding Trixie’s Ms. Alien, this scene was basically Maze’s character journey in a nutshell. I absolutely loved the whole thing.

– And last, but most definitely not least, even though this was a standalone episode, who was the guy that was pulling all the strings that Rivers warned Maze about? Why does he have a file on everyone? Could this actually be Sinnerman? I need answers.

Lucifer returns with an all new episode next Monday, October 23, at 8/7C on FOX.