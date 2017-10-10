Lucifer Season 3 Episode 2 recap: The one where the wings finally get to stay

Well, it looks like we were all a little bit too quick to judge Lieutenant Marcus Pierce, weren’t we?

In a completely unexpected turn of events after last night’s Lucifer Season 3 Episode 2, Marcus Pierce (Tom Welling) is actually after Sinnerman as well.

I’ll be honest here, when he asked Dan to get all the information he could on Lucifer, I was absolutely sure that my theory would pay off — Pierce was working for Sinnerman and was definitely aware of who Lucifer really was. But I stand corrected.

Not only is he not working for Sinnerman (apparently), but he also lost someone very close to him to whoever the new big bad really is. At least that’s the story he told Lucifer when he broke into his penthouse to warn him about the villain. He sounded and looked so genuine, though, that I am actually inclined to believe him.

Am I being too trusting too soon?

I don’t know. What I know is, even though “The One With The Baby Carrot” was a classic Lucifer episode — funny, charming and great storytelling — I liked the premiere last week a bit better. That said, tonight’s episode still managed to move the season plot along very nicely, and even gave us some insight into pretty much every single character’s personal struggle.

Dr. Linda Martin and Amenadiel

I’ll be honest and say that I had never even thought that the good doctor had that much chemistry with Amenadiel, but I absolutely loved their scenes together in “The One With The Baby Carrot”.

She had been through a lot in the past season, culminating with her near death experience when Mom tried to kill her in the season 2 finale.

But she has been trying to keep a brave façade, and keeps insisting that she’s fine. And even though she tells Lucifer that she acknowledges that she has been through a traumatizing experience, she doesn’t admit that she needs help.

During her sessions with Lucifer, and even during her talk with Amenadiel — as they prepared to dispose of Lucifer’s freshly cut off wings — it was clear that she is not okay, and that the events of the finale have really, really affected her, and not only physically. I can only hope that she gets the help that she needs, and that it happens sooner rather than later.

And that’s what is so frustrating about her situation, because she helps everyone, but she still remains in denial. She helped Lucifer overcome his need to get rid of his wings — more about that in a second — and she helped Amenadiel realize that maybe being on Earth, dealing with Lucifer is truly what his test is all about.

But who helps Dr. Linda with her own issues? It doesn’t seem fair.

Lucifer

Our favorite devilish handsome angel was being his classic sarcastic self throughout “The One With The Baby Carrot”, but that doesn’t mean he wasn’t going through his own personal hell himself.

Even though the case of the week was semi-connected to the season arc, the only thing that it seemed to accomplish — other than comic relief, because the whole thing was hilarious — was that it served to illuminate just how much Lucifer is struggling with everything that happened to him.

He doesn’t know who he is anymore, and it seems that the ever growing wings are a permanent reminder that he is not himself anymore.

He can’t use his devil face anymore; he can’t give out favors to be collected at a later date; and most importantly, he can’t get rid of his freaking wings no matter how many times he cuts them off. So he spent the entire episode struggling to admit that the wings are a part of him now, but he’s the one who gets to choose what to do with them — if he wants to acknowledge them or not.

It takes going through the comedy show case and a lot of talking to Dr. Linda for him to finally accept that he can still be himself — wings or not — and that whatever has been done to him doesn’t define him.

And that was a nice nod to people who are going through a tough time; a nice reminder that whatever it is you go through in life, those things don’t have to dictate who you are or what you do. You can always just be yourself.

Other things to note:

— Ella is a total fangirl. Aimee Garcia is doing such a wonderful job with Ella Lopez, that she has easily become one of my very favorite aspects of this show. Even though she has questionable taste when it comes to her idols, she is still so much fun to watch.

— I miss Maze. I miss Trixie. I miss Maze and Trixie together. Can we please get them back? I know Leslie-Ann Brandt just had a baby, and that she is not going to be in the first couple of episodes this season, but I still miss Maze so much.

— I am so curious as to how Marcus Pierce will tie in to all of this. I am still not 100% convinced he is not a sleazy, evil jerk; but if he’s not, then what the hell is he?

Lucifer returns with an all new episode next Monday, October 16, at 8/7C on FOX.