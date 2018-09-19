Luann de Lesseps supports Bethenny’s BStrong Hurricane Florence efforts

Luann de Lesseps decided it was time to head back to rehab right before she was scheduled to film The Real Housewives of New York reunion. At the time, Luann was growing closer to Bethenny Frankel, who admitted at the reunion special that she had watched Luann relapse.

Frankel also hinted that she was at Luann’s intervention to get her back into rehab, resulting in her going into treatment for two weeks before coming back home to work on her cabaret show. It isn’t surprising that these two are growing closer, as Frankel was Luann’s mouthpiece during her rehab stay.

With the RHONY women bonding so much lately, it also isn’t shocking that Luann de Lesseps is donating money to Bethenny’s BStrong charity. Several celebrities have stepped up over the past couple of days, causing Bethenny to give shoutouts on Twitter. Now, it’s Luann de Lesseps’ turn to get credit.

Please thank @CountessLuann for reaching out to help those suffering from Florence. There are so many ways to help that include spreading awareness, donations, garnering supplies. Xo #bstrong — Bethenny Frankel (@Bethenny) September 17, 2018

RHONY fans might wonder how Luann has donated money considering her current financial woes. It’s possible she can’t give a lot, as her children and ex-husband are suing her over trust fund issues.

However, it sounds like she’s donating her time and efforts to help those in need based on Bethenny’s message.

Last year during hurricane season and after her divorce from Thomas D’Agostino, Luann was helping victims of Hurricane Irma get back on track. She was working with the Red Cross back then, but it’s possible she’s now working with Bethenny to get the cash cards to the right people.

The Real Housewives of New York is currently on hiatus but will be back in the spring of 2019.