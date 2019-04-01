Luann de Lesseps shares photos of her new home – and a stocked booze cabinet!

Luann de Lesseps has talked about her desire to buy a huge home in Upstate New York on The Real Housewives of New York. She’s now sharing photos of that home, a house that’s round, which is perfect for her Feng Shui.

Luann shared photos of the home on Twitter over the weekend, revealing that she was glad to have the round-shaped house as it was healthy for her to be in one. She also thanked Bravo for coming to her house to take some photos.

When it comes to Feng Shui, round houses are very healthy for one to be in. Thank you @bravotv for coming to my #upstatenewyork #roundhouse 🏔 💕 pic.twitter.com/294K4KvenI — Luann de Lesseps (@CountessLuann) March 30, 2019

And while the house is beautiful, fans of Luann de Lesseps noticed that the kitchen had a fully stocked liquor cabinet. Several people pointed to the fact that it may not be wise for her to have so much alcohol in her home, while others gave her the benefit of the doubt, sharing that it might just be for entertainment purposes.

That was my first thought too, hopefully it’s just for entertaining??? — Jane Hodges (@janiacthemaniac) March 30, 2019

Luann de Lesseps was arrested Christmas 2017 in Palm Springs. She was charged with disorderly intoxication, battery on an officer, resisting arrest with violence, and threatening a public servant.

While Luann shared her community service work on last week’s episode of The Real Housewives of New York, some reports claim that she’s been blowing off her probation requirements. It’s possible she has requirements about how much alcohol she can consume but hasn’t mentioned it publicly.

Page Six wrote earlier this year that de Lesseps had missed half of her community service hours, had skipped her sobriety classes, and she hadn’t provided any proof that she had attended her AA meetings. The report claims she was set to perform 50 hours of community service, but six months later, she has only completed 25 of those hours.

Luann de Lesseps hasn’t commented on her Twitter post, where people are inquiring about the alcohol in her kitchen.

